The Energy Report: Russian Rescue
European natural gas prices took a big tumble, leading to a selloff in both oil and natural gas around the globe after Russia said that they might consider raising natural gas supplies to Europe. The supply shortage that we’re seeing in Europe is happening not only because Europe decided to close a bunch of coal plants and shut down oil production but also because they decided to put their energy security into the hands of good ol’ trusty Russian President Vladimir Putin.www.investing.com
