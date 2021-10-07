CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Student Loan Forgiveness: What’s Getting Fixed?

By Anna Helhoski
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA limited waiver announced by the U.S. Department of Education is expected to immediately wipe the slate clean for 22,000 student borrowers seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness and speed the process for at least 500,000 more. It's not the broad student loan forgiveness borrowers may be dreaming of. Instead, it's...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Student Loans Wiped: 550000 Borrowers Took a Sigh of Relief

The Education Department is undertaking the part of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, performing poorly. The program was launched to mop student loans for eligible public employees. According to the agency’s latest update, an enormous number of applications are refused, approximately 98%. The Executive Director of the Student Borrower...
EDUCATION
fox10phoenix.com

Longer student loan forbearance is needed, 40% of borrowers say in survey

Forty percent of borrowers with student loan debt believe the Biden administration should have extended the student loan forbearance period beyond January 2022, according to a new survey from financial services company D.A. Davidson & Co. "Our survey uncovered a resounding need to get the student debt crisis in check...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Bankrate.com

Navient is the third company to exit federal student loan servicing this year. Here’s how your student loans are affected

Navient announced its intent last week to leave the federal student loan servicing business. Navient is the third student loan servicer this year to exit its contract with the U.S. Department of Education, following the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and Granite State Management and Resources. Between the three...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

Billions in student loans being canceled: Here’s who can now apply to see debt wiped clean

Now that Navient has quit student loans — millions of borrowers will be getting new lenders. The company had $1.7 trillion in outstanding loans — held by a portfolio of borrowers who had hopes of good paying jobs after education. Now, the Department of Education is now relaxing requirements for a student loan debt forgiveness program, which will impact hundreds-of-thousands of borrowers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#Congress#Democrats#Pslf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
401ktv.com

Retirement Age Shifts Due to Pandemic

Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Seattle

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?

(CBS Detroit) — The fourth Child Tax Credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) goes out later this week. But parents are wondering when exactly the money will be deposited. Last month’s check came on September 15 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those depending on the U.S. postal system. This month’s payment will be sent on Friday, October 15. Advance payments will continue next month and the following month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. Though another round of stimulus checks seems to have been shelved, Democratic lawmakers are looking to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Missoulian

Could You Live on the Average Monthly Social Security Benefit?

Many people assume that they'll manage just fine on Social Security once they enter retirement. And that line of thinking often leads them away from building savings. You, too, may be convinced that Social Security will more than take care of your future living expenses. But when you see what the program pays the average beneficiary today, you might quickly change your mind.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy