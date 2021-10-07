Terrebonne General Mobile Medical Clinic travels to Dularge Oct. 11
The Terrebonne General Health System Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic is visiting all areas of the parish to bring much-needed healthcare services to our community. On Monday, October 11, the Mobile Walk-in Medical Clinic will be down Bayou Dularge in Theriot at St. Eloi Catholic Church at 1335 Bayou Dularge Rd. from 9 am – 4 pm. The walk-in clinic will offer urgent care services along with COVID Testing.www.houmatimes.com
