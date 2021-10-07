CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCC's Draft Twenty Year Facilities Plan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Portland Community College (PCC) released the latest draft of its district-wide Facilities Plan. The proposal covers all four PCC campuses, including the Montavilla location at the northwest corner of SE Division Street and 82nd Avenue. Details are available at the Facilities Planning Online Open House website until October 22nd.

