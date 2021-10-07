Scouting Week 7 DuPage County football games

Wheaton North (5-1, 3-1) at Wheaton Warrenville South (3-3, 2-2)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. 2021 spring result: Wheaton North 17, Wheaton Warrenville South 14. Outlook: First-year Wheaton Warrenville South coach Sean Norris can earn a signature victory by knocking off the Tigers' rivals in this key DuKane Conference showdown. Norris has a clear understanding of the impact of this annual game between the two Wheaton schools, first from his all-state quarterback days at Wheaton North and through his years working as an assistant at Wheaton Warrenville South. On paper, the Falcons have the best defense in the conference, holding teams to 10 points per game. The Tigers can score points, but stopping teams is another matter. They've allowed 125 points, which includes a 41-point outburst by Batavia last week. The Falcons pulled out a vital 21-20 win over Glenbard North last week to stay in second place in the conference. The Tigers are in a must-win situation of sorts, with a winnable game at Lake Park followed by a home game against Glenbard North.