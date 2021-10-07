CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Next Redistricting Committee Meeting is October 12

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Greensboro’s Redistricting Committee holds its fourth and final meeting online from 7-8:30 pm Tuesday, October 12. Committee members will review draft maps and public comments they have received and recommend maps for City Council to consider for adoption.

Watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube page.

Draft maps of proposed City Council district changes are located under Meeting Presentations on this Web page. Updates will continue to be posted on the page. Also on this page is an interactive map where residents may search their home address to see if their district boundaries could change.

City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
