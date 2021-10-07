EPIC Events presents the 2nd Annual EPIC Group Art Show hosted at Gateway by EPIC in Fargo, ND. Last years event was held at The Lights in West Fargo and had 150 pieces from 59 regional artists. This event will be held in the first floor vacant commercial space right next to the downtown Fryn’ Pan and will be open to the public. Beverages provided by Drekker Brewing and food provided by Fryn’ Pan. The family friendly, free event will be from 6-9PM; tickets not required to attend.