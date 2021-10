WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott was on the verge of a home North Star League crossover victory on Tuesday, Sept. 21 against Posen. The Lady Cardinals couldn’t close the deal after taking a two-set lead however, falling 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 15-8. “We only had six players and we went up against probably one of the better teams we have come across so far this season,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “I thought we hit well, but they picked up some good hits that we had and that is credit to them. I thought we hit better than what we have so far this year too.”

WHITTEMORE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO