Elmira, NY

Officials believe the victim of brutal kidnap, torture, murder case in Elmira knew the suspects

 5 days ago
As officials continue to investigate the brutal murder of Juan Jose Gotay, they’ve verified he knew his killers.

A motive has not yet been shared.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore has not shared why the man was in Elmira, how he knew the suspects, or if any one suspect was the ringleader.

Two of the three suspects in custody are also involved in similar cases in Ontario County and another in Elmira that was committed to secure a ransom.

Chemung County DA holds press conference to discuss details of Elmira torture and murder case

