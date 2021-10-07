CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls man charged with DWI after crashing into ditch

 5 days ago
A Seneca Falls man has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, leading to a crash.

On Oct. 6 Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Frederick Keefer, 76, for driving his car into a ditch while intoxicated. He crashed in the area of Seybolt and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Fayette.

He was treated at Geneva General Hospital for minor injuries.

He was charged with DWI and other traffic violations and will appear in court at a later date.

Comments / 0

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

