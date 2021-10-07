Seneca Falls man charged with DWI after crashing into ditch

A Seneca Falls man has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, leading to a crash.

On Oct. 6 Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Frederick Keefer, 76, for driving his car into a ditch while intoxicated. He crashed in the area of Seybolt and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Fayette.

He was treated at Geneva General Hospital for minor injuries.

He was charged with DWI and other traffic violations and will appear in court at a later date.

