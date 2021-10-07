CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

DEC will begin treatment to control parasitic sea lamprey in Seneca Lake next week, improving fishing

 5 days ago
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that work to combat the parasitic sea lamprey will take place the week of Oct. 11, on the Catharine Creek Canal in Schuyler County.

By effectively controlling sea lampreys, DEC can reduce mortality rates for fish it preys upon, especially lake trout, rainbow trout, and landlocked salmon—some of the more popular fish in Seneca Lake. DEC will treat waters inhabited by juvenile sea lampreys in Catharine Creek Canal from Montour Falls Marina to the mouth at Seneca Lake. Lampricide application preparations are scheduled to start the week of Oct. 11, with application on Oct. 13. Application is weather dependent.

Typically, immature sea lamprey live in streams for three to four years before they become parasitic and descend into the lake to prey on other fish. Through the sea lamprey control program, DEC will apply a lampricide called Bayluscide (niclosamide) to canal waters using a boat-mounted sprayer. Bayluscide is a selective pesticide that kills the immature, larval stage of the sea lamprey. It has been used extensively for sea lamprey control in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain and was last used in Catharine Creek Canal in 2014. The dosage of Bayluscide lethal to larval sea lampreys can be processed without harm by most other aquatic organisms. Some minor fish and aquatic invertebrate mortality is expected.

These treatments do not pose any significant hazard to human health. However, as a precautionary measure, the State Department of Health advises against consumption of lake water, fishing, swimming, livestock watering, or irrigation in the treatment zone during and immediately following applications. Signs will be posted along the treated areas. In addition, for four days, treated water should not be used for drinking or cooking. For two days, treated water should not be used for bathing/showering, washing dishes or clothes, swimming, or fishing. Fish within the Bayluscide-treated area may contain low-level concentrations of this compound for 14 days following treatment.

To advise the community about the application of this lampricide, DEC conducted extensive outreach to contact landowners and renters who may be affected by the treatments. Drinking water and water for other household uses will be supplied to affected people in the advisory areas upon request. Contact the DEC at 585-226-2466 during normal business hours to request water.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

IN THIS ARTICLE
