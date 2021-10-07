CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Samuel Ramirez Martinez

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Samuel Ramirez Martinez, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 8th, 2021 in Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Sam was born on August 20, 1963 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and died on October 3, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He was well known throughout Longview having operated his lawn care business for over 20 years. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Longview, TX
Obituaries
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramirez#Obituary#San Luis#Mexico#Welch Funeral Home#The Garden Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy