LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Samuel Ramirez Martinez, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 8th, 2021 in Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 7th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Sam was born on August 20, 1963 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico and died on October 3, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He was well known throughout Longview having operated his lawn care business for over 20 years. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.