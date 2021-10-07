CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Unsung Hero: Dalvin Tomlinson Is a Bright Spot In Vikings’ Loss to Browns

By Cole Smith
vikingsgazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson had perhaps his best game of the season so far in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Although the team didn’t come out victorious, they have to be pleased that their free-agent acquisition is having a noticeable impact on opposing offensive lines. Dalvin Tomlinson’s...

vikingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer reveals why he and Kirk Cousins got in a sideline shoving match

The Minnesota Vikings had a brief shoving match that featured their head coach, Mike Zimmer, and starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, during their win Sunday. As the Minnesota Vikings were securing a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions, Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins initiated a confusing and bizarre shoving match with Mike Zimmer. The two ended up shoving each other for a few seconds and then were separated.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Mike Zimmer
fox9.com

Was Adam Thielen interfered with in Vikings’ loss to Browns?

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are 1-3 after a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but it’s not without some controversy. The Vikings’ offense failed to score the rest of the game after Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. With just a few seconds left, Cousins rolled out to his left and tried to hit Adam Thielen in the end zone. The Vikings needed a touchdown and extra point to force overtime.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Hurt By Two Questionable Referee Decisions in Loss to Browns

Let me get this out of the way: the Vikings didn't deserve to beat the Browns on Sunday. They simply didn't play well enough, particularly on offense, to put themselves in a position to win. It wasn't the Browns beating them or the referees deciding it; they lost that game because of the way they played.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Anthony Barr, Michael Pierce Questionable vs. Browns

Three key Vikings starters are questionable heading into a huge home game against the Browns: running back Dalvin Cook (ankle), linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), and nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder). All three will be evaluated on Saturday and could potentially be game-time decisions based on how they feel during pregame...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Vikings’ Dalvin Cook

Barring any setbacks, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook should be ready to play on Sunday (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). His ankle injury kept him out of last week’s tilt against the Seahawks, but he should be ready to rock after getting ample reps in practice this week. [RELATED:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Teller#Pro Football Focus#Pff
vikings.com

Water Break with Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson made quite the life-changing decision this offseason. And no, we're not talking about his decision to sign with the Vikings as a free agent. Instead, the defensive tackle popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Giselle, and got engaged in July. NFL free agency or a proposal …...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Returns to practice

Cook (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday in full pads, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. While head coach Mike Zimmer didn't sound optimistic about the running back's health earlier Wednesday, Cook was more upbeat when he spoke with the media, noting before practice that he's confident in the Vikings' training staff and hopes to return for Sunday's game against the Browns, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The running back has now taken a big step toward that goal, though he'll likely be listed as a limited participant Wednesday rather than full. Cook didn't practice at all last week, and he ultimately was ruled out in a game-day decision ahead of the 30-17 win over Seattle. The Vikings have Alexander Mattison to fill in as the lead back again if Cook misses another week with his ankle sprain.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings' loss to the Browns: Everything we know

The Vikings played a beautiful game against the Seahawks, pulling off the upset in Week 3. In its game against Cleveland in Week 4, Minnesota wasn’t like that at all. And the Vikings paid for it with a disappointing loss. Now, the team is 1-3 and has to do the incredibly difficult task of salvaging its season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s message on status ahead of Week 4 showdown vs. Browns

There is now growing optimism over whether running back Dalvin Cook will feature in the Minnesota Vikings’ upcoming Week 4 home game against the Cleveland Browns. Cook missed the Vikings’ Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to a minor ankle sprain injury. He suffered the injury during his team’s clash with the Arizona Cardinals, although he still totaled for 148 yards from scrimmage in the contest.
NFL
skornorth.com

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook will play against Browns; linebacker Anthony Barr will sit out again

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will return for Sunday’s game against Cleveland, but linebacker Anthony Barr will be inactive for the fourth consecutive week. Cook rushed for 192 yards on 42 carries with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 60 yards in the first two games, but he suffered a sprained ankle in the second half against Arizona two weeks ago and was not able to practice leading up to the Seahawks game. Cook was able to get on the the field this past week but was limited in each practice.
NFL
fox9.com

Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw active for Vikings against Browns; Barr out

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings host the Cleveland Browns at noon Sunday, seeking their second straight win after an 0-2 start. It marks the return of former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to Minnesota. Stefanski took the Browns’ head coaching job last year, and led Cleveland to an 11-5 record, a playoff win and earned NFL Coach of the Year honors.
NFL
chatsports.com

Vikings offense scores once, shuts down in 14-7 loss to Browns

Shortly after the Vikings' 14-7 loss to the Browns on Sunday — his team's third one-score loss in four weeks — coach Mike Zimmer responded to a reporter's question by paraphrasing the speech he'd just given his players in the locker room. "Like I told the team, I've been doing...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy