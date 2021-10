No. 24 CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 16 UCLA

So far this season, Colorado’s Josh Watts has been one of the best punters in the country. The Buffaloes’ punt coverage unit, however, needs some work. Watts ranks ninth nationally with 48.54 yards per punt, and 10 of his 24 kicks have traveled at least 50 yards. Last year, he averaged 41.34 yards, with five of 35 punts going at least 50 yards.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO