HALLSVILLE — Graveside services for Billy F. Freeman, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at Chalk Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 8th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Billy was born on January 17, 1937 in Rusk County, Texas and died on October 4, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.