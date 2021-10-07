Enjoy Pizza By The Slice Or By The Pie At DiCintio’s, A Small-Town New York Pizzeria Joint In Oklahoma

We have discovered a New York-style pizzeria in the most unusual of places. Usually, great pizza places are located in the big cities in Oklahoma, but Dicintio’s Pizzeria is located in the small town of Marlow — and is a must for all the pizza lovers. Keep scrolling to read all about it.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Dicintios Pizza Cucina is located at 224 West Main Street in Marlow, about an hour south of Oklahoma City. They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This New York-inspired pizzeria serves some of the best pizza in the Sooner State. Just take a look at this one and tell me you're not getting hungry.

The dining room at Dicintio's is the perfect blend of casual and comfortable. A great place to enjoy a "pie."

One of the more popular menu items are their "themed" pizzas, like this "chili cheese coney pizza" that you will not find anywhere else and it's awesome.

Another great option here is the pizza by the slice. This is a fabulous way for everyone in your party to get what they want.

Make sure to bring your appetite when you visit because these pizzas are BIG, just like traditional New York pizzas.

What pairs perfectly with a piping-hot slice of pizza better than an ice-cold beer? Dicintio's offers numerous local craft beers that that will wash down that pizza perfectly.

To learn more about DiCintio’s Pizza, click here

Oklahoma is home to tons of amazing pizza joints. Pizza 313 in south Tulsa boasts “Detroit-style” pizza which may be less famous than Chicago or New York-style but it is nonetheless incredible. Traditional Detroit-style pizza is square in shape. It features a thick, airy crust that’s similar to Sicilian pizza. This pizza is some of the best-tasting pizzas we have ever tasted. Click here to read more about it.