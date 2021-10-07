For A Pristine Wilderness Getaway, Visit McGee Creek State Park In Oklahoma

One of Oklahoma’s lesser-known state parks, McGee Creek is a hidden gem perfect for a pristine wilderness getaway. It’s located in southern Oklahoma and boasts over 2,500 acres of beautiful nature perfect for exploring or relaxing. The park has overnight accommodations, too, so you can enjoy a serene overnight staycation with affordable options.

Most people overlook McGee Creek State Park in Atoka, Oklahoma. It's not as big as some of the other state parks in the state -- but that doesn't mean it's not as beautiful.

This hidden gem offers 64 miles of shoreline and some of the best hiking and fishing in the state.

Plus, there is an abundance of outdoor recreation, including horseback riding and hunting.

The park has eight lake huts available for overnight rentals -- and they are the cutest cabins ever! The inside of these dwellings is a bit rustic, so don't expect too much glam. There are bunk beds and you'll need to bring your own bedding.

Each lake hut has a screened-in back porch overlooking the lake. I don't know about you, but I think this would be my favorite spot in the park.

They also have a campground that is open year-round and offers paved camping sites with water, bathrooms with showers, and electric service.

The park sits on the southwest edge of the Ouachita Mountain Range, so you'll be hiking through some of the prettiest land in the area. It's the perfect, family-friendly getaway for a little peace and quiet.

Address: McGee Creek State Park, 5798 S McGee Creek Lake Rd, Atoka, OK 74525, USA