For A Pristine Wilderness Getaway, Visit McGee Creek State Park In Oklahoma
By Ashley
Only In Oklahoma
4 days ago
One of Oklahoma’s lesser-known state parks, McGee Creek is a hidden gem perfect for a pristine wilderness getaway. It’s located in southern Oklahoma and boasts over 2,500 acres of beautiful nature perfect for exploring or relaxing. The park has overnight accommodations, too, so you can enjoy a serene overnight staycation with affordable options.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To book an online reservation for a lake hut, click here.
Fall is a beautiful and serene time of the year in Oklahoma. The leaves change colors, the weather cools down and nature readies itself for slumber. We found eight state parks that are worth visiting this time of year. Click here to check them out.
Address: McGee Creek State Park, 5798 S McGee Creek Lake Rd, Atoka, OK 74525, USA
