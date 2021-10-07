Goodrich operating millage renewal

Goodrich-On Nov. 2, voters in the Goodrich School District will head to the polls to decide on a renewal of the schools operating millage. If approved, the proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate not exceeding 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and other property exempted by law. The proposal is for five years, from 2023-2027. The current levy which will expire in 2022, will collect about $1,500,000 for the district..