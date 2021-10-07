Hansbrough-Cockrell to Wed

FAIRMONT — Jennifer Abitz and John Duderstadt Jr. were married on August 13, 2021 at Hand’s Park in rural Fairmont with Brandon Hollingsworth officiating the ceremony. Parents of the couple are Bruce and Shelly Abitz and Perry and Susan Struss, all of Fairmont, John Duderstadt Sr. of Florida and Lisa Thate of Truman. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father and Moose Moosington. Matron of honor was Michelle Ehlers of Fairmont, sister of the bride. Bridemaids included Amy Sweeny, Randi Rieffer and Sarah Weber all friends of the bride, Morgan Ehlers, niece of the bride and Piper Duderstadt, daughter of the couple. Flower girl was Lady Bird. Best man was Seth Broomfield friend of the groom. Groomsmen included Darren Domek, Randy Chirpich, Brandon Hollingsworth and Jason Raney all friends of the groom and Alex Peterson, son of the groom. After the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Hand’s Park.
