Hansbrough-Cockrell to Wed

Featured photo: When friends in the service industry decide to get married, we do the thing ourselves. (photo by James Douglas) The event company is punctual. At 9 a.m. sharp, a pickup truck and trailer emblazoned with pink lettering and a flowery logo crest the hill above the field where about 10 of us sit, stale convenience-store coffees in hand. The truck holds a professional young couple and their cargo: three large tents, 130 chairs and multiple tables. The small crowd that arrived earlier helps unload while the couple assembles the frames that hope to contain the upcoming fête. The day’s heat is just starting to make itself apparent when the tents are fully erected, staked in and strung with lights. As the event company leaves, we all stand by the road and wave goodbye, just a happy band of helpers, silently watching as the truck and trailer disappear over the hill. The tents are secured and ready for whatever the weekend will bring. We admire the work for a moment, and immediately start to dismantle them.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO