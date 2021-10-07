CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansbrough-Cockrell to Wed

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 5 days ago

Tammy and Freddy Hansbrough of Magee are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Carley Hansbrough, to Colby Cockrell, son of Jessica and Justin Cockrell of Mendenhall.

mageenews.com

Comments

McDowell News

Gossett-Laughridge wedding

Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of Marion, son of Jimmy Laughridge of Marion and Kellie Jones of Hendersonville. The double-ring ceremony took place on Thursday, Sept. 16 outdoors at The Light Center in Black...
MARION, NC
Sentinel

Abitz and Duderstadt wed

FAIRMONT — Jennifer Abitz and John Duderstadt Jr. were married on August 13, 2021 at Hand’s Park in rural Fairmont with Brandon Hollingsworth officiating the ceremony. Parents of the couple are Bruce and Shelly Abitz and Perry and Susan Struss, all of Fairmont, John Duderstadt Sr. of Florida and Lisa Thate of Truman. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father and Moose Moosington. Matron of honor was Michelle Ehlers of Fairmont, sister of the bride. Bridemaids included Amy Sweeny, Randi Rieffer and Sarah Weber all friends of the bride, Morgan Ehlers, niece of the bride and Piper Duderstadt, daughter of the couple. Flower girl was Lady Bird. Best man was Seth Broomfield friend of the groom. Groomsmen included Darren Domek, Randy Chirpich, Brandon Hollingsworth and Jason Raney all friends of the groom and Alex Peterson, son of the groom. After the wedding ceremony, a reception was held at Hand’s Park.
FAIRMONT, MN
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTNH.com

The Wedding Boom of 2021 & 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —After a year of postponed and downsized weddings, the wedding industry is seeing a surge of couples looking to plan 2021, 2022, and 2023 weddings. As a result, experts say the demand for venues, vendors, and goods such as flowers and attire has never been higher.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Webster County Citizen

- Watwoods wed

Allyson Marie Penner and Winthrop Joseph “Wint” Watwood were united in marriage on Sunday, June 6. The wedding was held at Sons & Daughters in Rolla. Parents of the bride and groom are Kirk and Terry Penner of Seymour and Joe and Rhonda Watwood of Warick, Ga. Grandmothers of the...
SEYMOUR, MO
Evening Star

Why a fall wedding?

You don’t have to look too far when trying to decide if a fall wedding is right for you. One glance outdoors at the changing leaves and gorgeous fall foliage is enough to make it an easy decision. The fact that it is an off-peak season is also attractive to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Derrick

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd

Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio. The bride is the daughter of B. Keith Baklarz of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Wendy and Jaison Fisher...
MEDINA, OH
hngnews.com

Heitman, Gullixson to wed in June

Eric Heitman and Sarah Gullixson announced their plan to marry June 18, 2022 at Korth Park. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Lori and Randal Gullixson of Lake Mills; the groom-elect is the son of Jeanette and Michael Heitman, also of Lake Mills. Sarah Gullixson graduated from Lake Mills High...
LAKE MILLS, WI
schulenburgsticker.com

Byars, Kunz to wed

Laura and Jason Roznovsky and Marcus Byars are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Kaitlen Byars from Yoakum, to Christopher Kunz from Schulenburg, son of Donna and Darren Kunz. Grandparents of the bride-to-be are David “Bo” and Liz Holster, Ronnie Roznovsky and Kathy Garrett, Harry...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
thetrumantribune.com

— FALL WEDDING EDITION —

When Stephanie Craig and McIntyre Arndt decided to walk down the aisle for their fall wedding, the actual aisle was not the one they planned for — nor was the date. “We originally had picked Oct. 10, 2020,” said Stephanie. “We were about to announce our date, but Mac’s cousin just announced theirs, which was Oct. 10, 2020. So we decided to pick a day in September. There’s no real meaning behind it, but we wanted to give a few weeks between our wedding date and theirs so people traveling didn’t have back-to-back weddings.”
FAIRMONT, MN
conwaydailysun.com

Wedding: Tomaszewski-Lowe

Rebecca Lowe (Tomaszewski) was married to George Lowe at Attitash Mountain Village in Bartlett, N.H., on Sept. 20, 2021. The officiant will be Jean Lee, justice of the peace. The reception was located at Red Fox Bar & Grille in Jackson, N.H. The couple lives at 289 Tremont St. in...
BARTLETT, NH
triad-city-beat.com

In the Weeds: A wedding amongst friends

Featured photo: When friends in the service industry decide to get married, we do the thing ourselves. (photo by James Douglas) The event company is punctual. At 9 a.m. sharp, a pickup truck and trailer emblazoned with pink lettering and a flowery logo crest the hill above the field where about 10 of us sit, stale convenience-store coffees in hand. The truck holds a professional young couple and their cargo: three large tents, 130 chairs and multiple tables. The small crowd that arrived earlier helps unload while the couple assembles the frames that hope to contain the upcoming fête. The day’s heat is just starting to make itself apparent when the tents are fully erected, staked in and strung with lights. As the event company leaves, we all stand by the road and wave goodbye, just a happy band of helpers, silently watching as the truck and trailer disappear over the hill. The tents are secured and ready for whatever the weekend will bring. We admire the work for a moment, and immediately start to dismantle them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
who13.com

Wedding Week: guest attire

We all know the bride is the best dressed at any wedding. As guests, it’s important to know what to wear to the affair. Fashion Expert Belle DuChene shares some advice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tecumsehchieftain.com

Rector-Smith to Wed in October

Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Rector of South Sioux City, NE, proudly announced the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Alyssa S. Rector, to Dylan G. Smith M.D., son of Mr. & Mrs. Stephen H. Smith of Table Rock and grandson of Mary Jane Smith and the late Paul G. Smith of Pawnee City, NE. Alyssa graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in South Sioux City, NE in May of 2010. Following graduation,…
PAWNEE CITY, NE
brides.com

New THEIA Wedding Dresses

Named after the Greek Goddess of light, THEIA has been creating bridal and eveningwear since 2009. Below, the latest collection from THEIA. The Fall 2022 collection was inspired by nature, namely the New York Botanical Garden. With new Design Director Karin Gardkvist at the helm, you'll find beaded gowns, hand-placed appliques, and floral textiles on ethereal and sleek silhouettes. Scroll through the collection below.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
provincetownindependent.org

A Wedding on the Beach

Andrea McCatherin Sawyer and Dr. Brian O’Malley, both of Provincetown, were married on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 on the beach at the Beachcombers Club on Commercial Street. Guests from California, Florida, Missouri, New York, and Maine joined family members, including all six of the bride’s and groom’s children and nearly all of their siblings, and many local friends in celebrating the marriage in true Provincetown fashion, concluding with a pedicab ride to Land’s End Inn. After the wedding, the couple traveled to Monhegan Island, Maine. They are planning an extended cross-country trip next year.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

