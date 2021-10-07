Healthcare innovation, digital health rake in big investment dollars in Q3

As a radiologist and physician founder, I understand how today’s data deluge is toxic to patient care. Radiologists provide a core value that exploded into use only weeks after the first X-ray was taken by Roentgen over 125 years ago. They have turned an increasing variety of medical image data into value through visual insights, diagnostic decisions, and actions for patient care. Medical imaging volumes exploded by ~10-fold over the last 20 years. Meanwhile, radiologists have remained strapped to legacy viewers requiring review of each and every image, now at the dangerous pace of every ~3-4 seconds. Professional quality of work life dropped with record-level burnout rates. Resulting physician shortages were further fueled by the narrative that radiologists will be replaced by “AI.” Most concerning, patient care outcomes may be declining. We fueled a toxic supply chain, and we are now at a crisis point.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO