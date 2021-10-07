Healthcare innovation, digital health rake in big investment dollars in Q3
Now that the third quarter of 2021 has ended and the venture reports are coming in, one thing is certain: Investors are continuing to bet big on healthcare innovation. In fact, investors have poured more into healthcare this year – $97.1 billion – than any other industry, according to CB Insights’ State of Venture Q3’21 Report. It has collected 22% of the total amount raised so far in 2021.www.mobihealthnews.com
