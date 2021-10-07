CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare innovation, digital health rake in big investment dollars in Q3

By Mallory Hackett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the third quarter of 2021 has ended and the venture reports are coming in, one thing is certain: Investors are continuing to bet big on healthcare innovation. In fact, investors have poured more into healthcare this year – $97.1 billion – than any other industry, according to CB Insights’ State of Venture Q3’21 Report. It has collected 22% of the total amount raised so far in 2021.

