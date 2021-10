As I spend more and more time in Abilene, I am learning that Abilenians take a great amount of pride in some wacky and wonderful traditions during the year. The West Texas Fair & Rodeo is a hallowed rite of passage, and Rudy “Fearless” Fernandez himself has been working to slowly win me over to the idea of Aggie Fries at the Fair. Initially, I wrote his efforts off, because I couldn’t foresee anything special about a paper bag full of homemade French fries. I’m ever the potato connoisseur, though — which is how I found myself in front of a long, looming Aggie maroon trailer at the Taylor County Expo Center.

