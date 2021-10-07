CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch: No. 21 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago

The Texas Longhorns are hitting on all cylinders following their 32-27 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday.

Now, Steve Sarkisian will be looking to get his second-straight win in the DFW Area in as many weeks, when the Longhorns travel to Dallas to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.

The schools will meet for the 117th time in their history, with Texas holding the all-time record (62–49–5), but the Sooners are on a three-game winning streak and hold the momentum.

Does Texas have what it takes to finally be back on the winning side of the greatest rivalry in Big 12 history?

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com all week as we prove the matchup leading into Saturday's Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Game information

Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas (4-1) vs. Texas Tech (5-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium - Dallas, TX

How Texas' Defense Blew a 21-Point Lead in Loss to Oklahoma

In a game filled with huge plays from both offenses, the Longhorn's defense found themselves on the wrong side of one too many

9 minutes ago

Texas Offense: Efficient, Electrifying, Impotent vs. Sooners

Texas showed that its offense could be incredible, and incredibly pedestrian, all in the same game as the Longhorns fell to the Sooners

1 hour ago

Game Log: No. 21 Texas Loses To No. 6 Oklahoma

The Longhorns and Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Showdown for the 117th time in their history. Follow along with live updates from the Longhorns Country staff here.

2 hours ago

TV: ABC

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Money Line: Oklahoma -163, Texas +140

Oklahoma -3.5, Texas +3.5

Over/Under: 63.5 – Over: (-105), Under: (-110)

Texas' Loses To OU QB...But Not The One You Thought

Quarterback play was always going to define the outcome of the Red River Showdown. Then again, games like these find a way to shock the college football realm. What was expected to be a showdown between Texas' Casey Thompson and OU's Spencer Rattler was over before halftime. Thompson carved the Sooners' defense for four touchdown passes and 35 total points. Meanwhile, Rattler threw an interception right into the hands of safety BJ Foster and fumbled at Texas' 44-yard line.
Longhorns Ranked No. 25 in Week 7 AP Poll

The Texas Longhorns (4-2) will be ranked No. 25 in the country headed into this Saturday's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0), according to the latest AP Top-25 release on Sunday. Texas' 55-48 loss in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday was arguably one of...
LonghornCountry

Horns Talk: OU Loss “Will Test Our Mettle," Says Steve Sarkisian

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns had a devastating loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown 55-48. Although the Longhorns led 28-7 at one point, the Sooners stormed back, making play after play to eventually take the lead and win the game. The Sooners put up 370 yards in the second half, propelling them to their 10th win in the last 13 matchups of the series.
Longhorns Whittington and Jones Out For Extended Period After Injuries

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat. Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns either, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington and edge rusher Jacoby Jones both falling victim to injuries during the game.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State Officially Have Kickoff Time

Texas vs. Oklahoma State has become a more under the radar rivalry in the past decade. The question still remains what time they will play in Week 6?. As announced by the Big 12 Sunday, the No. 25 Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will return to DKR to take on the No. 12 Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Oct. 16. Kickoff will either be set for 11 a.m. and be televised on FOX.
Longhorns DE Jacoby Jones Doubtful to Return to Red River Showdown

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, exploding out to a 14-0 lead in the first two minutes of regulation. Unfortunately for the Horns, however, they have also potentially suffered a major setback early in the first quarter, with senior defensive end Jacoby Jones going down with an injury, and exiting the game.
Live Updates: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off from the Cotton Bowl on Saturday morning, in what will be the 117th time the two programs have faced off in their histories. Texas leads the all-time series vs. Oklahoma 62-49-5, with Oklahoma winning five of the last six...
Connor Williams Aiding Cowboys’ Rise to Top of NFC East

For the past month, former Longhorns tackle Connor Williams has helped the Dallas Cowboys dominate opponents with their resurgent run game. Williams, a fourth-year pro who plays left guard for the Cowboys, has helped the Cowboys to a 4-1 start to the season. But, the Cowboys have won each of their last four contests, with his blocking partially responsible for springing Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 6 Picks

So, here it is — the Red River Showdown. No. 21 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) face No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0) at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday morning. The game is always nationally significant. But, with the pair’s impending move to the SEC and Texas’ resurgence the past three weeks, the game has taken on so much significance that the ESPN College Gameday crew will be on site.
Aaliyah Moore Picked Preseason Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year

New Texas forward Aaliyah Moore is the Preseason Big 12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year, amping up the expectations in advance of her first collegiate game. Moore was the only Texas player to earn one of the three superlative awards, with the other two going to Baylor players — NaLyssa Smith as preseason player of the year and Jordan Lewis as preseason newcomer of the year.
