Podcast: BookBirds | Episode 4: Book tropes and the world of contemporary publishing

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hosts Kylie Hagmann, Kathryn Evenson, and Marisa Medine are back again. The three, who are also copy editors for Videtteonline.com, call their podcast series the BookBirds. They admit they could talk for hours about books, writing, life and everything in between. Their fourth episode is dedicated to book tropes and the world of contemporary publishing. They discuss many book tropes and talk about which are their favorites and which they prefer not to read. They also dive into contemporary publishing, what they have been learning as English Publishing Studies majors, and how the book publishing world is changing.