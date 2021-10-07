CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — English Premier League club Newcastle has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund after a protracted takeover and legal fight involving concerns about piracy and rights abuses in the kingdom. The takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund initially collapsed last year over concerns about how much control the kingdom’s leadership would have in the running of Newcastle amid concerns about Saudi human rights abuses and the pirating of sports rights. PIF has had to offer assurances to the Premier League that its chairman, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and in turn the state will not have any control of the running of Newcastle. The PIF will be the majority partner alongside wealthy British-based Reuben brothers and financier Amanda Staveley.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Saudi wealth fund buys England’s Newcastle United soccer club after months of wrangling

A Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on October 02, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. A Saudi consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has successfully purchased England’s Newcastle United soccer team after 18 months of protracted disputes. A major final obstacle was overcome Thursday...
UEFA
Sunderland Echo

EFL chief Rick Parry says ‘horse has bolted’ on sovereign wealth funds owning clubs after controversial Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle are now 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) following the completion of a takeover deal on Thursday. While a lot of the attention has been on the country’s abysmal human rights record, it has also again raised questions over whether investment funds run on behalf of a state were having a distortive, disruptive impact on football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign#The Premier League#Ap#English#Pif#British
The Independent

Spain vs France prediction: How will Nations League final play out?

Didier Deschamps’ glittering France squad are hoping to add another international trophy to their haul when they face Spain in tonight’s Nations League final. Les Bleus endured an acrimonious exit at Euro 2020 this summer but looked far closer to their imperious World Cup-winning best in the second half of their semi-final against Belgium on Thursday. Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s capped a dramatic victory in stoppage time. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced an equally thrilling performance to secure their place in the final as Ferran Torres scored...
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Qualified Germany showing signs of recovery under Flick

BERLIN (AP) — Germany remains a work in progress under new coach Hansi Flick. There are signs he can turn it into a title contender at next year’s World Cup. Flick’s team became the first to qualify for the tournament in Qatar after a 4-0 win in North Macedonia on Monday. It was Germany’s seventh win from eight qualifying games. But the quality of its qualification rivals is keeping celebrations and expectations in check. None of Romania, North Macedonia, Armenia, Iceland or Liechtenstein are ranked among FIFA’s top 40 nations. Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka says there is much room for improvement but under Flick they are on the right path.
FIFA
The Independent

Is Spain vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League final

France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being...
SOCCER
The Independent

Argentina vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

Argentina face Uruguay in a South American Fifa World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Monday morning.The Copa America champions are currently second in the qualifying group standings, eight points behind leaders Brazil, with the Uruguayans in fourth, two points ahead of Colombia.Ten teams participate in the same qualifying group in South America, with the top four qualifying automatically for the World Cup, and the fifth-placed team taking part in an inter-continental play-off next summer.These two sides last met in the group stage of this summer’s Copa America, with Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez scoring the winner for Lionel Scaloni’s...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Germany qualify for Qatar 2022 but Belgium made to wait

A Timo Werner double on Monday helped Germany stamp their ticket for the 2022 World Cup with a 4-0 win over North Macedonia, but Belgium will have to wait until next month after Wales carved out a narrow win in Estonia. Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year to claim their seventh win in eight qualifiers and take an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of Group J, with two matches remaining. "We now have five wins from five this season," Germany coach Hansi Flick told RTL. "You have to compliment the team on their attitude. Of course, the first half was a bit wild, but we can be happy that we won and qualified."
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Christian Horner dismisses concerns of Mercedes rival Toto Wolff by insisting drivers and staff can handle the mental toll of a record 23 F1 races next year

Christian Horner has defended next year’s Formula One calendar — the longest ever when it is unveiled on Friday — against the accusation that it puts too much stress on the mental health of the sport’s participants. It is understood that the 2022 schedule will cram in 23 races, including...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Why England’s experiment with Phil Foden and Mason Mount failed in Hungary draw

Four years ago, Manchester City played a captivating brand of football never seen before in the Premier League and that may never be matched again, not even by a Pep Guardiola side. After a year of adjusting to his methods, his players won their first league title with a style and panache that ended in a triple-figure points total.At the very centre of that 2017-18 team were two players: Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva. Neither played as traditional central midfielders but as ‘free eights’, and before you baulk at the tactical jargon which nobody who’s ever played the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
punditarena.com

Premier League confirms Newcastle sold to Saudi-led consortium

“All parties have agreed the settlement is necessary to end the long uncertainty for fans over the club’s ownership.”. The Premier League has confirmed that Newcastle United has officially been sold to a Saudi-led consortium. Newcastle released a statement on Thursday evening to say that “His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan”, Governor...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy