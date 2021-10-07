Premier League club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

A Timo Werner double on Monday helped Germany stamp their ticket for the 2022 World Cup with a 4-0 win over North Macedonia, but Belgium will have to wait until next month after Wales carved out a narrow win in Estonia. Hansi Flick's men avenged a shock 2-1 home loss to the Macedonians earlier this year to claim their seventh win in eight qualifiers and take an unassailable eight-point lead at the top of Group J, with two matches remaining. "We now have five wins from five this season," Germany coach Hansi Flick told RTL. "You have to compliment the team on their attitude. Of course, the first half was a bit wild, but we can be happy that we won and qualified."

