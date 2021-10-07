University Science Center’s Launch Lane is Newest NJ Accelerate Participant
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) announced that the Philadelphia-based University City Science Center’s Launch Lane accelerator has been approved to participate in its NJ Accelerate program. NJ Accelerate is designed to grow New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem by promoting greater participation by the state’s entrepreneurs in qualified accelerator programs throughout the United States. It also incentivizes graduate companies from approved accelerators to consider locating in New Jersey, as well as to showcase the talent in the state’s accelerators on a national stage. More information about NJ Accelerate can be found at http://www.njeda.com/njaccelerate.njbmagazine.com
