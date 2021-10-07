PRESS ROOM: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. pledges $1 million to support lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

If there is one thing we're good at here at Townsquare Media in Lafayette, it's finding ways to support the kids at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. We have been raising money for these precious babies for over 25 years, and it is always an exciting time when we hold our annual St Jude Acadiana Cares radio-thon to raise money for the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. We are proud members of the St Jude community, so we were ecstatic to see that a major donation came in to help the hospital in the last couple of weeks. As in $50 million dollars major.

