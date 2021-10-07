PRESS ROOM: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. pledges $1 million to support lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., an international collegiate and nonprofit community service organization, plans to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. This commitment comes just as the organization approaches its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the focus on celebrating this centennial milestone by reflecting on a long history of philanthropy, love for community and making a positive impact on the kids and families at St. Jude.communityjournal.net
