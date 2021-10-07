CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Spend A Perfect Fall Day Near The Lake When You Visit Strouds Run State Park In Ohio

By Beth
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 5 days ago

Visiting one of Ohio’s incredible state parks is always a good idea in any season. But there’s something about autumn that transforms these natural spaces into something truly magical. For the perfect fall day, we’d recommend visiting Strouds Run State Park. Located in Athens, this beautiful park features a lake, reflecting the beauty of the surrounding fall foliage. Whether you visit for an overnight camping adventure, a stroll through the woods, or a picnic, you’ll cherish your time at this underrated state park in Ohio.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dIgH_0cKMVEA800
Welcome to Strouds Run State Park! With miles of hiking trails, beautiful lakefront scenery, and wonderful recreational opportunities, this state park is one that belongs on your radar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YI79_0cKMVEA800
While every season is special here, it's fall that truly shines. As the leaves slowly transform into their hues of orange, red, and gold, the reflection on the water is breathtaking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mpv2L_0cKMVEA800
Dow Lake, the centerpiece of the park, inspires all kinds of outdoor adventure: boating, swimming, fishing, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQXOP_0cKMVEA800
Or, if you'd prefer to stay on dry land, a plethora of hiking trails await. Lace up those boots and get ready to explore some beautiful forested scenery!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgxZw_0cKMVEA800
In addition to the accessible Blackhaw Trail, there are five multi-use trails perfect for hiking and biking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6OrN_0cKMVEA800
Truly, there's no wrong way to enjoy the park. If you'd like to extend your stay, you can opt for a lakefront campsite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poy9h_0cKMVEA800
No matter whether you visit for an hour or an entire weekend, you'll find that Strouds Run State Park is tailor-made for a perfect autumn adventure.

Have you ever visited Strouds Run State Park in Ohio? What was your experience there like? Feel free to tell us in the comments below! What are some of your favorite outdoor destinations in the Buckeye State? You can share them with us by filling out a nomination form. Who knows — you may even see your nomination featured in an upcoming story!

Address: Strouds Run State Park, 11661 State Park Rd, Athens, OH 45701, USA

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Ohio

These Hocking Hill Geodomes Will Take Your Ohio Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level

Camping in Ohio is always an adventure. With so many breathtaking campgrounds to choose from, the options are virtually limitless. Yet if it’s a little more comfort and luxury you’re after, glamping can be a wonderful alternative. One of Ohio’s best glamping destinations can be found at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls. Guests can opt to stay for a few nights inside a geodome with breathtaking views of the Hocking Hills Landscape. Here’s more on what makes the geodomes so unique.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Brewella’s Coffee & Crepes In Ohio Has An Entire Fall-Themed Menu And It’s Too Good To Pass Up

There’s something positively magical about fall in Ohio. Perhaps it’s the changing leaves and the crisp autumn air, or perhaps it’s the way the Buckeye State embraces the festivities of the season. For a prime example of this, look no further than Brewella’s Coffee, Crepes, & Collectibles. This time of year, the cafe rolls out […] The post Brewella’s Coffee & Crepes In Ohio Has An Entire Fall-Themed Menu And It’s Too Good To Pass Up appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Ghosts From Yesteryear Are Said To Haunt This Historic Lighthouse Outside Of Greater Cleveland

Ghost stories are amazing, if you think about it. While they’re often mere legends, there’s always a bit of truth and history sprinkled into these local tall tales. Here in Northern Ohio, there’s no shortage of stories… whether you’re in Greater Cleveland or on Lake Erie. Today, we’re going to dive into a maritime tale that’s void of any merriment as we explore a haunted lighthouse near Cleveland. Keep this legend in mind, because you might want to visit this lighthouse on future trips to South Bass Island… or you might want to tell its legend by the bonfire tonight.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

Explore Over 2,000 Years Of History When You Visit Fort Ancient Earthworks In Ohio

History is all around us here in Ohio. From restaurants that have stood the test of time to historic architecture, there are plenty of ways to step back to a different era. Today’s destination is perhaps the most historic place you can visit in the Buckeye State, and it’s one that belongs on every traveler’s bucket list. Fort Ancient Earthworks and Nature Preserve is a beautiful outdoor space that includes over 2,000 years of history. The fascinating embankments you’ll find here were created by Ancestors of many modern Native American tribes. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Fort Ancient Earthworks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Athens, OH
Only In Ohio

Crispie Creme Donuts In Ohio Has Been Serving Mouthwatering Donuts And Coffee Since 1929

You may have noticed that we tend to write about donuts a lot. That’s because Ohio has so many incredible donut shops, bakeries, and cafes to visit, all of which have absolutely perfected the art of donut-making. For a case in point, look no further than Crispie Creme Donuts in Chillicothe. In business since 1929, this local establishment has been crafting delicious donut after delicious donut for nearly 100 years. If it’s a classic donut and coffee combo you’re after, you can’t go wrong with this beloved establishment.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Take A Haunted Hayride In Ohio For A Spectacularly Spooky Night

The days are getting shorter, the leaves are slowly beginning to change…it must be spooky season! If you’re someone who loves to embrace all that the more chilling side of fall has to offer, we have the perfect adventure in mind. Forest of Screams offers haunted hayrides, and let’s just say it’s an experience that’s not for the faint of heart. This nighttime thrill is one that you surely won’t forget anytime soon.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Conkle’s Hollow Gorge Trail Is An Easy Ohio Hike That Transforms Into A World Of Fall Colors Each Year

Hiking is one of our favorite fall pastimes in Ohio. While you can find plenty of all-day hiking excursions, sometimes it’s best to pick an easier trail that allows you plenty of time and energy to admire your surroundings. That’s certainly the case with Conkle’s Hollow Trail. This relatively short-and-sweet hike will take you through […] The post Conkle’s Hollow Gorge Trail Is An Easy Ohio Hike That Transforms Into A World Of Fall Colors Each Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

The Jumbo Margarita At La Fogata Grill In Ohio Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

If you’re a fan of drinking margaritas, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are more than a handful of delicious places to find them here in Ohio. Today’s destination is one of the very best. La Fogata Grill in Pickerington is known for its Jumbo Margaritas, which compliment just about anything from the menu. […] The post The Jumbo Margarita At La Fogata Grill In Ohio Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Fall Foliage
Only In Ohio

8 Ohio Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

Here in Ohio, there are so many unique restaurants to enjoy if you just know where to look. From restaurants with stores to restaurants with amazing grounds to explore, here are eight unique restaurants in Ohio that offer guests so much more than great food. Dining at each and every one of these Buckeye State […] The post 8 Ohio Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Cleveland, According To The Farmers Almanac

In Cleveland and throughout Northeast Ohio, the “s-word” is dreaded. That’s right… we’re going to have a talk about snow. Around the Great Lakes, snowfall can be pretty intense in the winter months, and Cleveland is no exception. While Lake Erie can freeze over (which can cause the intensity of lake effect snow to ease up), […] The post Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In Cleveland, According To The Farmers Almanac appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Ohio

With the dramatic changes brought on by the seasons in Ohio, it is easy to allow the imagination to wander. In the darker, cooler months, it’s easy to wonder about the most haunted places in Ohio. Ohio, believe it or not, is actually one of the most haunted states in America, full of restless spirits […] The post Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

The Exotic Jungle Jim’s In Ohio Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

Ohio is known for having its fair share of globally-inspired cuisine. And if you enjoy sampling international foods, there’s one place in particular that belongs on your radar: Jungle Jim’s. This gigantic, 20,000-foot warehouse offers ingredients, snacks, candies, and sodas from all around the globe. You’ll feel as though you’ve traveled the world without ever […] The post The Exotic Jungle Jim’s In Ohio Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Ohio

It’s Not Fall In Ohio Until You’ve Sampled The Pumpkin Donuts From Lindsey’s Bakery

You’ve likely heard of Ohio’s famous apple cider donuts, a cherished treat during the fall season. But have you ever sampled a pumpkin donut? Equally as delicious, these seasonal donuts are sure to put a smile on your face. And we know just the spot to get them: Lindsey’s Bakery. Located in Circleville, this beloved […] The post It’s Not Fall In Ohio Until You’ve Sampled The Pumpkin Donuts From Lindsey’s Bakery appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Plan A Trip To The Lakehouse Inn Resort, One Of The Most Picturesque Getaways In Ohio

One of the best parts about living in Ohio is the opportunity to enjoy a truly memorable getaway right in your own backyard. Today’s accommodation is one that can be found in Geneva-on-the-Lake, and it boasts breathtaking scenery and waterfront views. The Lakehouse Inn Resort is a timeless getaway where guests can engage in adventure […] The post Plan A Trip To The Lakehouse Inn Resort, One Of The Most Picturesque Getaways In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Ohio’s Best Hidden Gems

Ohio is a road-trip enthusiast’s paradise. From dense forests to rocky terrain, the Buckeye State offers breathtaking scenery paired with exciting, must-see attractions at every turn. Perhaps nowhere is that more apparent than the Hocking Hills Scenic Byway. This route will take travelers deep into the rolling hills of southeast Ohio. Making its way past […] The post Everyone Should Take This Exhilarating Adventure To Some Of Ohio’s Best Hidden Gems appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Greater Cleveland

Nothing delights the senses quite like popcorn and a horror movie while you’re cozied up under the blankets, but even such festivities aren’t enough for aficionados of all things spooky. For some, only the real deal will cut it. Yes, I’m talking about real haunted destinations, places where the living and the dearly departed coexist. […] The post This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Greater Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Ohio Costs Less Than $130 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

When the demanding routine of everyday life becomes too exhausting, there’s nothing like retreating to the woods for some quality rest and relaxation. Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to do so here in Ohio. Whether you’re seeking pampering, luxury resorts, rustic campgrounds, or perhaps just a cabin in the woods, you’ll find that a few days away can do wonders for the soul. Today’s destination is modest yet magical and it promises to do just the trick. Known as Tullihas in the Trees, this charming Airbnb is a wonderful combination of treehouse and cabin. And the best part of all? The price per night is wonderfully reasonable!
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

You’ll Love Getting Lost In Tom’s Maze, An Epic And Award-Winning Corn Maze In Ohio

One of the best parts about fall is embracing all that the season has to offer: pumpkin-flavored goodies, farm markets, foliage-lined hiking trails, and all kinds of seasonal activities. At the top of our list this year is Tom’s Maze, one of the most iconic corn mazes in Ohio. Located in Germantown, this corn maze […] The post You’ll Love Getting Lost In Tom’s Maze, An Epic And Award-Winning Corn Maze In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In Ohio

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Picturesque Small Town In Ohio

Ohio’s small towns are lovely in any season. Yet there’s just something enchanting about autumn. Visiting a small town in the middle of the fall is a bit like stepping back in time. The pace of life slows down as visitors and residents take time to appreciate the abundance of natural beauty and festivity that the season brings. Nowhere is that more apparent than the community of Yellow Springs. Just outside of Dayton, this charming Ohio small town is perfect for an autumn getaway.
OHIO STATE
Only In Cleveland

The Gorgeous 2.9-Mile Hike Near City In Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery That Will Lead You Past A River And A Lake

Longing for an interesting hike like no other? Look no further than Lake View Cemetery. Yes, you read that right… we’re going to take a virtual trip along the most magical cemetery hike in Cleveland today. While some may view this as macabre, Clevelanders know that Lake View Cemetery is anything but. It’s peaceful, colorful, […] The post The Gorgeous 2.9-Mile Hike Near City In Cleveland’s Lake View Cemetery That Will Lead You Past A River And A Lake appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
Only In Ohio

Only In Ohio

8K+
Followers
753
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy