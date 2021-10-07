Spend A Perfect Fall Day Near The Lake When You Visit Strouds Run State Park In Ohio
Visiting one of Ohio’s incredible state parks is always a good idea in any season. But there’s something about autumn that transforms these natural spaces into something truly magical. For the perfect fall day, we’d recommend visiting Strouds Run State Park. Located in Athens, this beautiful park features a lake, reflecting the beauty of the surrounding fall foliage. Whether you visit for an overnight camping adventure, a stroll through the woods, or a picnic, you’ll cherish your time at this underrated state park in Ohio.
Address: Strouds Run State Park, 11661 State Park Rd, Athens, OH 45701, USA
