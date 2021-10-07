Spend A Perfect Fall Day Near The Lake When You Visit Strouds Run State Park In Ohio

Visiting one of Ohio’s incredible state parks is always a good idea in any season. But there’s something about autumn that transforms these natural spaces into something truly magical. For the perfect fall day, we’d recommend visiting Strouds Run State Park. Located in Athens, this beautiful park features a lake, reflecting the beauty of the surrounding fall foliage. Whether you visit for an overnight camping adventure, a stroll through the woods, or a picnic, you’ll cherish your time at this underrated state park in Ohio.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to Strouds Run State Park! With miles of hiking trails, beautiful lakefront scenery, and wonderful recreational opportunities, this state park is one that belongs on your radar.

While every season is special here, it's fall that truly shines. As the leaves slowly transform into their hues of orange, red, and gold, the reflection on the water is breathtaking.

Dow Lake, the centerpiece of the park, inspires all kinds of outdoor adventure: boating, swimming, fishing, and more.

Or, if you'd prefer to stay on dry land, a plethora of hiking trails await. Lace up those boots and get ready to explore some beautiful forested scenery!

In addition to the accessible Blackhaw Trail, there are five multi-use trails perfect for hiking and biking.

Truly, there's no wrong way to enjoy the park. If you'd like to extend your stay, you can opt for a lakefront campsite.

No matter whether you visit for an hour or an entire weekend, you'll find that Strouds Run State Park is tailor-made for a perfect autumn adventure.

Address: Strouds Run State Park, 11661 State Park Rd, Athens, OH 45701, USA