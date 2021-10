The Premier League has been urged to consider Saudi Arabia’s human rights record again after the settling of a commercial dispute appeared to clear the way for a Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United.A Saudi ban on Premier League rights holder beIN Sports being able to broadcast in the country is understood to be being lifted after four and a half years, while a one billion dollar arbitration process between the broadcaster and the kingdom is also understood to have been settled.The ban on beIN, plus alleged Saudi involvement in piracy of its content, are thought to have been key obstacles...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO