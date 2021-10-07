1101 Park Street NE

Bright, Sunny and extremely clean from top to bottom!! Exceptionally well maintained 5 Bed 3 Bath Split foyer with TONS of curb appeal, plus a top notch location. The paved circular driveway and tall columns out front grab your attention right away and the landscaping throughout is immaculate! Entering the house the grand foyer is open, warm and inviting. The Main level consists of a Master suite, Two bedrooms, Kitchen, Office, Dining Room, Family room and sunroom. All of the bathrooms in this home have been updated with tile, vanities, fixtures and warm modern paint tones. The huge walk out lower level consists of two large bedrooms, a Huge Family room, utility room and full bath (with Jacuzzi tub and shower!). The family room in the lower level boasts herringbone ceramic tile floors throughout. The wood burning insert warms the room (and the whole house) and the stone accented heart/ custom mantle set the mood for any occasion. Outside The .6+/- Acre lot is wide open, flat and surrounded by open spaces and viewsheds of farmland. The backyard is fully fenced for kids and pets. Relax on the concrete patio and enjoy the unbelievable sunsets, perfect for hosting family and friends. This outstanding home is just walking distance from grocery stores and a short drive to all shops and restaurants on the golden mile and Downtown Frederick City. Frederick county taxes (No Frederick City Tax!) plus Well and septic service so you can avoid the water bill. No HOA fees or restrictions! .Two car attached garage with overhead openers and tons of storage area underneath the sunroom. The seller is interested in selling the furniture as well so if you're interested please feel free to ask.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO