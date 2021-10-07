CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1101 Park Street NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 1101 Park ST NE, a beautiful home on Capitol Hill, complete with an income unit. Just steps away from Lincoln Park, Barracks Row, Eastern Market, metro, and a short walk to all the conveniences of the H Street Corridor, it+GGs all about location, location, location! In the main residence, the open main level brings you a bright living room with large windows and a wood-burning fireplace. The sizable dining area offers an ideal setting for shared meals with friends and family. Any home chef will love the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and endless workspace on the granite countertops. The main level also includes a half bath, and access to the first of two private porches. Walk up the bright staircase, complete with a large skylight, to the second level. Here you will find two large, bright bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bath. The second bedroom has a door to the second covered porch, perfect for quiet evenings or morning coffee. The laundry is also located on this level. The lower level unit offers a separate, spacious one bedroom apartment filled with natural light - a very rare gem! Key features also include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and washer and dryer in-unit. The beautifully landscaped yard with patio offers a relaxing oasis for outdoor entertaining or a quiet day with a good book. Located in the Maury district, this home has it all!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

643 Radnor Avenue

Charming brick end unit townhome with unlimited potential on sprawling corner lot in the Richnor Springs community. This timeless home is waiting for you to add your personal touches and design!! Main level offers an abundance of natural lighting and original hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room flows into a spacious, formal dining room and kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen with access to the covered porch. Soak up the sun in the enchanting fenced in backyard space, perfect for gatherings! Upper level boasts generous bedrooms and full bath in the hallway. Full basement is partially finished with plenty of space for storage, along with a den and dedicated exterior access. Prime location just moments from John Hopkins, Morgan State, and Loyola University, and close to public transportation on York or East Cold Spring. Convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes! Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor or anyone who wants to be minutes from Downtown or Towson!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8555 Ramort Drive , 24G

Lots of sweat equity to be had in this 3BD/1FB/1HB townhome. Laminate floor on main level and brand new carpet upstairs. Deck off dining area. Fenced yard. Basement features possible recreation space, walkout to yard, and 1 HB. Bring your creativity, and make this one your own!. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4204 Beachcraft Court

4BDR/2.5BTH COLONIAL with seperate living room/dining room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances and unfinished basement. Energy efficient house, with solar panels. House shows well!**PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. Listing courtesy of Era Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0.890 ACRES FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE

Ready to Build Your Dream Home? This Is one of the few lots remaining in the Fountainhead subdivision. Very nice wooded lot with public Water / Sewer available. Just minutes from Fort Ashby or Keyser for all your convivences. Housing inventory is at historic lows. Now is the time to build new and give yourself that custom experience you deserve!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Street#H Street#Windows#Lincoln Park#Coffee
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1911 Barry Road

Take a look at this well maintained house! This home is ready for a new owner. Just pack your bags and move in. The interior has been freshly painted a neutral color. The sunroom will be great for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The basement is partially finished with a family room that has a pull down murphy bed, workshop space, laundry area and flush. Easy to show, come take a look! Professional photos to be uploaded soon.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

701 W Lafayette Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/21/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/25/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium or a $1,000 auction service fee, whichever is greater, will be added to the high bid. Lot of land located in the Upton area of West Baltimore.JUST MINUTES from Lafayette Square Park and Harlem Inner Block Parks.Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Woolfolk Road

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASP2000165. 8.98 acre building lot in Spotsylvania! Just about 5 minutes from beautiful Lake Anna and all of the recreation that it offers! The land has a gentle slope to the back and appears to have been clear cut about 6 years ago. The new growth could easily be cut and easily prepped for a lovely homesite. Approximately 500' of road frontage fronting onto a paved road. This lot will be fantastic for your retreat from the hustle and bustle of the day and large enough for crops, livestock, your home business! The possibilities abound! Call today to set up your tour of this fine property.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Leeds Landing Road

$295,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDTA2000057. Waterfront Lot in quaint village of Tunis Mill. Close to Easton and St. Michaels, buildable lot with survey and building area marked. Tie in to public sewer available. Water source would be private well. This lot is already cleared . Waterfront is on Leeds Creek which has easy access to the Miles River so you can head to St. Michaels on your boat for dinner or out to the Chesapeake Bay for fishing! If you are looking to build a waterfront cottage to enjoy and slow down the pace, look no further. You will love this area for biking and nature. It's also an easy commute from here to the western shore or to Baltimore and the Washington DC area. This is one of the few waterfront lots in Talbot County that does NOT require a septic system. Nor do you have to clear all the trees in order to build, saving you time, money and hassles.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Cranes Bluff

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

Luxurious end-unit townhouse with gorgeous landscaping, modern appliances and elegant touchesthroughout. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. 9 foot ceilings,granite countertops, a beautiful kitchen with refinished cabinets and Extra Large Pantry. Stainless Steelappliances, and arabesque tile backsplash. Additional amenities include: hardwood flooring throughout,elegant dining room with crown molding and chair railing, ceramic tile flooring in entrance and bathrooms.Double sink vanity in master bath, a walk-in closet in master bedroom, laundry near bedrooms. Thisneighborhood is in a highly sought after development with all it's amenities. Located near the Town ofHaymarket, this property is conveniently located near dining, I-66 and US-29.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 Harborview Drive , #808

Freshly painted, new appliances, new carpeting - overlooks harbor - 1BR, 1BA with balcony - walk to inner harbor. Listing courtesy of Thurston Wyatt Real Estate, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-11T21:50:32.913.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

447 Amelia Drive

3BD, 2.5BA colonial in Stonebrook Village. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and island, breakfast nook, inviting family room. The second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite, and two generous sized spare bedrooms. A two car garage, fenced in backyard, and unfinished basement completes this home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6742 Mount Phillip Road

Bright, Sunny and extremely clean from top to bottom!! Exceptionally well maintained 5 Bed 3 Bath Split foyer with TONS of curb appeal, plus a top notch location. The paved circular driveway and tall columns out front grab your attention right away and the landscaping throughout is immaculate! Entering the house the grand foyer is open, warm and inviting. The Main level consists of a Master suite, Two bedrooms, Kitchen, Office, Dining Room, Family room and sunroom. All of the bathrooms in this home have been updated with tile, vanities, fixtures and warm modern paint tones. The huge walk out lower level consists of two large bedrooms, a Huge Family room, utility room and full bath (with Jacuzzi tub and shower!). The family room in the lower level boasts herringbone ceramic tile floors throughout. The wood burning insert warms the room (and the whole house) and the stone accented heart/ custom mantle set the mood for any occasion. Outside The .6+/- Acre lot is wide open, flat and surrounded by open spaces and viewsheds of farmland. The backyard is fully fenced for kids and pets. Relax on the concrete patio and enjoy the unbelievable sunsets, perfect for hosting family and friends. This outstanding home is just walking distance from grocery stores and a short drive to all shops and restaurants on the golden mile and Downtown Frederick City. Frederick county taxes (No Frederick City Tax!) plus Well and septic service so you can avoid the water bill. No HOA fees or restrictions! .Two car attached garage with overhead openers and tons of storage area underneath the sunroom. The seller is interested in selling the furniture as well so if you're interested please feel free to ask.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Stonewall Dr

$10,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASH2000061. Beautiful lot in Bryce Resort. Enjoy the many activities of the resort and live or vacation in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.There are 4 lots listed that may be sold as a package for a negotiated price.Lots include: Road Maintenance, Sewer and Water, Snow Removal, TrashBryce Resort offers: Skiing, Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Bike Trail, Mountain Biking, Boat Ramp, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Golf Course (Membership Available), Jog/Walk Path, Lake with Beach, Library, Picnic Area, Indoor and Outdoor Pools (Membership Available), Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts.
BASYE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6730 Mountain Lake Pl

Cozy, quiet, and comfortable are just a few words to describe this gem of a property. This 3 bedroom townhome is perfect for a family looking for convenient shopping and access to transportation. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, brand new floors, and a walk in pantry with enough space to fit your taste! This home is just minutes away from Addison Road Subway station, and major thoroughfares leading to Washington DC, Upper Marlboro, and the beltway. The seller has spared no expense to ensure this home is MOVE IN READY for your buyer. This Home WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG! Don't miss out on this one!! YOU MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1223 Battery Avenue

Quintessential Federal Hill home with PARKING FOR 2 CARS!!! Enter your home through the exquisite designer glass front door into your light and bright living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative exposed brick wall. Hardwood floors continue into the expansive dining room perfect for hosting your holiday events and dinner parties. There is plenty of cabinet storage in the kitchen with designer backsplash, recessed lighting and ample counter space. Walk upstairs to an open landing with hardwood floors, two bedrooms and a full bath. Steps to the top floor take you to the master suite with the bathroom of your dreams, featuring wood flooring, double sink vanity and two master closets!!! Partially finished basement with laundry. Fenced backyard and two tiered rooftop deck are perfect for your summer gatherings. Parking spaces are separately deeded and sold together.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0004 Cloverland Lane

Welcome home to Virginia Crossing, where you can step up to space and style! Our gorgeous collection of half-acre homesites are now selling - select yours before it's gone! Perfectly located within steps of Haymarket Elementary School, Virginia Crossing offers the perfect blend of neighborhood vibe and city-style convenience. The Marymount single-family home lets you live in luxury. Enjoy gatherings in the formal dining room. Versatile flex space can be used however you like. The gourmet kitchen features an infinity island, which overlooks the dinette and the inviting family room. A family entry off the 2-car garage leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, each bedroom features a walk-in closet and access to a bath. The luxury owner's suite stuns, with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a spa-like, dual vanity bath. An optional finished lower level adds, even more, to love about The Marymount. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a luxury home on a half-acre homesite in beautiful Haymarket. Schedule an appointment to visit our onsite Sales Center to learn more.
HAYMARKET, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

604 Church Road

Welcome to 604 Church Rd, a fixer-upper single family home sitting on a gorgeous picturesque lot in Reisterstown - 1.5 acres of land awaiting your imagination, with endless possibilities. The property needs work; it's a great find for an investor to renovate or build brand new home, or a homeowner with a 203K loan. Home is sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2226 Firethorn Road

This spectacular well maintained home is for sale in one of the most sought after locations in Middle River. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath awaits its new owner! This Hawthorne gem offers a renovated kitchen as of 2018 with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. A roof that was replaced in 2012. A deck perfect for entertaining all your guests (2019). The basement encompasses a full bath and a partially finished basement to create that added bonus space or even another bedroom! The water heater was replaced in 2016 along with the windows in the home. Sellers are also offering a 1 year home warranty. Welcome home you will not be disappointed!!
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Holly Cir

Wonderful building lot at Lake Monticello! Located outside the gates, but still part of Lake Monticello so you can enjoy all of the amenities that the community offers!. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster - Lake Monticello. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy