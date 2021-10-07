4310-H Cannon Ridge Court , #81

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article** OPEN HOUSE Sunday, 10/10 from 12pm - 4pm** Beautiful, Updated Condo in Desirable Cedar Lakes! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Sunny, Corner Unit with 1 Car Garage and Large Storage Space. The Private 1 Car Garage is Attached and on Same Level as Large Private Storage Room. Elevator in Secure Building and Ample Visitor Parking in Parking Lot. New 3 inch Hardwood Flooring Throughout. White Plantation Shutters Throughout. Crown Molding and Chair Railing. Neutral Paint and Stylish Gray Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, White Cabinetry, Recessed Lighting and New Gas Range. New Washer and Dryer in Large Laundry Room with Cabinetry. Oil Rubbed Bronze Levers and Hinges Installed on Doors. Welcoming Foyer Entry with Storage Closets. Sunny Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Pantry. Private, Spacious Primary Suite with Walk-In Closets, Ceiling Fan and Large Luxury Bath. 2 Additional Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on Opposite Side of the Unit. AC Unit Inside and Out Replaced. Extremely Well Maintained and Move In Ready. Community Amenities Include: Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room and Ponds. Fantastic Location off of West Ox Road near Fair Oaks, Fair Lakes, Fairfax Corner Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment and More. Convenient to Commuter Routes: Rt 50, Rt 26, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway and More.

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

643 Radnor Avenue

Charming brick end unit townhome with unlimited potential on sprawling corner lot in the Richnor Springs community. This timeless home is waiting for you to add your personal touches and design!! Main level offers an abundance of natural lighting and original hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room flows into a spacious, formal dining room and kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen with access to the covered porch. Soak up the sun in the enchanting fenced in backyard space, perfect for gatherings! Upper level boasts generous bedrooms and full bath in the hallway. Full basement is partially finished with plenty of space for storage, along with a den and dedicated exterior access. Prime location just moments from John Hopkins, Morgan State, and Loyola University, and close to public transportation on York or East Cold Spring. Convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes! Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor or anyone who wants to be minutes from Downtown or Towson!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8555 Ramort Drive , 24G

Lots of sweat equity to be had in this 3BD/1FB/1HB townhome. Laminate floor on main level and brand new carpet upstairs. Deck off dining area. Fenced yard. Basement features possible recreation space, walkout to yard, and 1 HB. Bring your creativity, and make this one your own!. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2642 39TH Street NW , #3

New to market - stunning new construction - boutique building - Magnolia Condominiums by Bloom Residential +GG eight elegant 2BR residences with top of the line finishes. Settlements are expected before the end of the year. All units feature high ceilings, high-end products and quality finishes throughout including elegant European white oak engineered hardwood floors, Stuart kitchen cabinets, and Carrara Venatino Quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, designer hardware, many architectural details, recessed lighting w/ dimmers, noise cancelling windows and open concept floor plan. Washer and dryer in unit. MUST SEE !Builder contract required, preferred lender Cornerstone First Mortgage, preferred settlement agent Premium Title. Tours by appointment only. Parking available for $30K.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6742 Mount Phillip Road

Bright, Sunny and extremely clean from top to bottom!! Exceptionally well maintained 5 Bed 3 Bath Split foyer with TONS of curb appeal, plus a top notch location. The paved circular driveway and tall columns out front grab your attention right away and the landscaping throughout is immaculate! Entering the house the grand foyer is open, warm and inviting. The Main level consists of a Master suite, Two bedrooms, Kitchen, Office, Dining Room, Family room and sunroom. All of the bathrooms in this home have been updated with tile, vanities, fixtures and warm modern paint tones. The huge walk out lower level consists of two large bedrooms, a Huge Family room, utility room and full bath (with Jacuzzi tub and shower!). The family room in the lower level boasts herringbone ceramic tile floors throughout. The wood burning insert warms the room (and the whole house) and the stone accented heart/ custom mantle set the mood for any occasion. Outside The .6+/- Acre lot is wide open, flat and surrounded by open spaces and viewsheds of farmland. The backyard is fully fenced for kids and pets. Relax on the concrete patio and enjoy the unbelievable sunsets, perfect for hosting family and friends. This outstanding home is just walking distance from grocery stores and a short drive to all shops and restaurants on the golden mile and Downtown Frederick City. Frederick county taxes (No Frederick City Tax!) plus Well and septic service so you can avoid the water bill. No HOA fees or restrictions! .Two car attached garage with overhead openers and tons of storage area underneath the sunroom. The seller is interested in selling the furniture as well so if you're interested please feel free to ask.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 E Lanvale Street

Great 3 bedroom home in Charles North! NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, MOVE RIGHT IN! This home features sunken living room, raised gourmet kitchen to outside deck, studio room in basement, 2 car garage and driveway in gated parking lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great views, open layout, stackable washer and dryer. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

Luxurious end-unit townhouse with gorgeous landscaping, modern appliances and elegant touchesthroughout. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. 9 foot ceilings,granite countertops, a beautiful kitchen with refinished cabinets and Extra Large Pantry. Stainless Steelappliances, and arabesque tile backsplash. Additional amenities include: hardwood flooring throughout,elegant dining room with crown molding and chair railing, ceramic tile flooring in entrance and bathrooms.Double sink vanity in master bath, a walk-in closet in master bedroom, laundry near bedrooms. Thisneighborhood is in a highly sought after development with all it's amenities. Located near the Town ofHaymarket, this property is conveniently located near dining, I-66 and US-29.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1911 Barry Road

Take a look at this well maintained house! This home is ready for a new owner. Just pack your bags and move in. The interior has been freshly painted a neutral color. The sunroom will be great for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The basement is partially finished with a family room that has a pull down murphy bed, workshop space, laundry area and flush. Easy to show, come take a look! Professional photos to be uploaded soon.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Imla Street

Charming Baview Townhome with an Inviting front porch awaits its new owners. Roof is in great shape and was just re-tarred to maintain warranty. Bright and Cheerful inside. Rich wood floors throughout. Spotless Galley Kitchen with exit to back porch (ideal for barbecuing or relaxing). Upper Level offers 2 Spacious Bedrooms and Sparkling remodeled Bath. Finished Lower Level features Rec Room, Enclosed Flush, Laundry Area and Exit to outside. Fenced Back Yard is perfect for the puppy. Welcome Home*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0004 Cloverland Lane

Welcome home to Virginia Crossing, where you can step up to space and style! Our gorgeous collection of half-acre homesites are now selling - select yours before it's gone! Perfectly located within steps of Haymarket Elementary School, Virginia Crossing offers the perfect blend of neighborhood vibe and city-style convenience. The Marymount single-family home lets you live in luxury. Enjoy gatherings in the formal dining room. Versatile flex space can be used however you like. The gourmet kitchen features an infinity island, which overlooks the dinette and the inviting family room. A family entry off the 2-car garage leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, each bedroom features a walk-in closet and access to a bath. The luxury owner's suite stuns, with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a spa-like, dual vanity bath. An optional finished lower level adds, even more, to love about The Marymount. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a luxury home on a half-acre homesite in beautiful Haymarket. Schedule an appointment to visit our onsite Sales Center to learn more.
HAYMARKET, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Creekland Court

PICTURES COMING SOON- COME SEE THIS PROPERTY THAT HAS IT ALL! WATER ACESS AND PROPERTY IS IN SIGHT VIEW OF THE BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW! NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU! GREAT SIZE DECK FOR GRILLING! BASEMENT IS WALK OUT LEVEL WITH HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM FOR EXTRA STORAGE. BONUS LOFT IN BEDROOM AREA MAKES FOR GREAT OFFICE SPACE ETC. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A BATHROOM ON EVERY LEVEL! WONT LAST LONG!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4204 Beachcraft Court

4BDR/2.5BTH COLONIAL with seperate living room/dining room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances and unfinished basement. Energy efficient house, with solar panels. House shows well!**PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. Listing courtesy of Era Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Cranes Bluff

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

206 Mcrand Court

Listing courtesy of Sullivan Select, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-11T21:50:32.913.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1223 Battery Avenue

Quintessential Federal Hill home with PARKING FOR 2 CARS!!! Enter your home through the exquisite designer glass front door into your light and bright living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative exposed brick wall. Hardwood floors continue into the expansive dining room perfect for hosting your holiday events and dinner parties. There is plenty of cabinet storage in the kitchen with designer backsplash, recessed lighting and ample counter space. Walk upstairs to an open landing with hardwood floors, two bedrooms and a full bath. Steps to the top floor take you to the master suite with the bathroom of your dreams, featuring wood flooring, double sink vanity and two master closets!!! Partially finished basement with laundry. Fenced backyard and two tiered rooftop deck are perfect for your summer gatherings. Parking spaces are separately deeded and sold together.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Woolfolk Road

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASP2000165. 8.98 acre building lot in Spotsylvania! Just about 5 minutes from beautiful Lake Anna and all of the recreation that it offers! The land has a gentle slope to the back and appears to have been clear cut about 6 years ago. The new growth could easily be cut and easily prepped for a lovely homesite. Approximately 500' of road frontage fronting onto a paved road. This lot will be fantastic for your retreat from the hustle and bustle of the day and large enough for crops, livestock, your home business! The possibilities abound! Call today to set up your tour of this fine property.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2723 Baker Street

HUD Owned Home, case number 244-089543. HUD Homes are sold "as is," FHA insurable with repair escrow, subject to appraisal. Exciting chance to own this solid brick porchfront home in Coppin Heights! Enjoy the spacious room sizes with carpet and hardwood floors, separate formal dining room, nice size kitchen, and full basement with plenty of space for storage. The front porch and wide fence rear yard is great for outdoor entertainment. Easy access to Penn North Metro, Commuterroutes, shopping and dining.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6730 Mountain Lake Pl

Cozy, quiet, and comfortable are just a few words to describe this gem of a property. This 3 bedroom townhome is perfect for a family looking for convenient shopping and access to transportation. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, brand new floors, and a walk in pantry with enough space to fit your taste! This home is just minutes away from Addison Road Subway station, and major thoroughfares leading to Washington DC, Upper Marlboro, and the beltway. The seller has spared no expense to ensure this home is MOVE IN READY for your buyer. This Home WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG! Don't miss out on this one!! YOU MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1418 Richardson Street

Welcome to the Heart of LOCUST POINT! Totally remodeled-stunning and spacious sun-drenched Formstone front home with parking pad boasts a spectacular gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom soft-close cabinets, built in refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, gas range, beautiful refinished wood floors, fresh paint, recessed lighting and original exposed brick wall. Perfect blend of the old and new! This absolutely gorgeous remodeled home featuring an open floor plan and two bedroom suites close to everything that Baltimore has to offer. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, two sunny windows and an en-suite bath. There is a second generously sized bedroom suite with a door to the charming and en-suite bath. Bonus upstairs level laundry room with shelf to fold laundry on. (no more lugging laundry up two flights of steps)!!! In the rear is a parking pad offering off-street parking. Plenty of entertainment and restaurants within walking distance, and Latrobe park is nearby for your furry friend!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2050 Greenwich

Back on the market with improvements and New Price, sitting on a large lot (0.49 of an acre) and tucked away! Sought after school pyramid- Haycock/ Longfellow/ McLean. Blocks to Falls Church Metro Station. Situated on a street with little to no traffic, among million dollar+ homes! Great street for kids to ride bikes or take runs and/or walks with the family or with a friend. Three bedrooms on the top level with hardwood floors, fireplace, large expansive outdoor deck, private backyard and natural light throughout. Bottom level just finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring and new lighting. The lower level is only partially below grade with two bedrooms and a BONUS Au-pair/ in-law suite with private entrance and full bath and kitchenette. Oversized two-car attached garage.
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1447 Wheyfield

River Place combines a combination of value and convenient location! Callahan-92 is a four bedroom home with two full baths and half bath. The expected delivery is December 2021. This home offers so much at a fantastic price! Enjoy our exclusive contemporary design featuring 4-level living including rooftop terrace!The studio level features a bedroom/home office, powder room plus access to the garage.Upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring is included in most rooms.Stunning oak hardwood stairs at each level.Tall windows allow natural light to fill the rooms.Cooking will be a breeze with the Whirlpool stainless appliance package including 5-burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator and contemporary wall mount range hood. Enjoy quartz kitchen countertops and center island.Enjoy open concept living.You'll appreciate two spacious guest bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The owner's suite is located at the rooftop level just steps from the Sky Terrace. Have the freedom of a Lock and Go lifestyle - no more lawn maintenance, leaf removal, or sidewalk snow removal!!!Enjoy the added option incentive of a full-size Samsung stackable washer and dryer and up to $11,000 toward closing cost with use of a Wormald preferred lender!
REAL ESTATE

