4310-H Cannon Ridge Court , #81
** OPEN HOUSE Sunday, 10/10 from 12pm - 4pm** Beautiful, Updated Condo in Desirable Cedar Lakes! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Sunny, Corner Unit with 1 Car Garage and Large Storage Space. The Private 1 Car Garage is Attached and on Same Level as Large Private Storage Room. Elevator in Secure Building and Ample Visitor Parking in Parking Lot. New 3 inch Hardwood Flooring Throughout. White Plantation Shutters Throughout. Crown Molding and Chair Railing. Neutral Paint and Stylish Gray Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, White Cabinetry, Recessed Lighting and New Gas Range. New Washer and Dryer in Large Laundry Room with Cabinetry. Oil Rubbed Bronze Levers and Hinges Installed on Doors. Welcoming Foyer Entry with Storage Closets. Sunny Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Pantry. Private, Spacious Primary Suite with Walk-In Closets, Ceiling Fan and Large Luxury Bath. 2 Additional Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath on Opposite Side of the Unit. AC Unit Inside and Out Replaced. Extremely Well Maintained and Move In Ready. Community Amenities Include: Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room and Ponds. Fantastic Location off of West Ox Road near Fair Oaks, Fair Lakes, Fairfax Corner Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment and More. Convenient to Commuter Routes: Rt 50, Rt 26, I-66, Fairfax County Parkway and More.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
