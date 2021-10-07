1125 G Street NE , #1

Spacious and bright condominium unit in a quaint two-unit building located within charming Capitol hill neighborhood. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit offers 2,000 sq ft, 10-foot-high ceilings with recessed lights, crown molding and brand new hardwood flooring. As you walk through the front door you will be in awe over the sheer amount of space. Even though the unit has ample square footage. The 10-foot ceiling height gives a feeling of volume not offered in many two-bedroom condos. The open concept layout allows for an abundance of natural light to pour into the entire main floor. The kitchen was completely renovated in 2021 and includes brand new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with soft close drawers and a tile backsplash. Perfect for entertaining and large social gatherings. The kitchen also offers access to the rear deck which overlooks the secured parking and rear patio. Making inside/outside entertaining a breeze. On your second level you will find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom is nothing short of spectacular. Brand new carpeted floors, walk in closet and en-suite primary bathroom. Complete with steam shower and double vanity. Down the hall you will find the secondary bedroom, stacked washer dryer, full bathroom and access to the lower outside patio. This property is located within walking distance to the H Street corridor, whole foods grocery store and the many shops/ restaurants H street has to offer. While nestled in Capitol Hill the property is a very short commute to various public transportation options. Including the metro and bus lines making commuting to and from a breeze.