1125 G Street NE , #1

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious and bright condominium unit in a quaint two-unit building located within charming Capitol hill neighborhood. This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit offers 2,000 sq ft, 10-foot-high ceilings with recessed lights, crown molding and brand new hardwood flooring. As you walk through the front door you will be in awe over the sheer amount of space. Even though the unit has ample square footage. The 10-foot ceiling height gives a feeling of volume not offered in many two-bedroom condos. The open concept layout allows for an abundance of natural light to pour into the entire main floor. The kitchen was completely renovated in 2021 and includes brand new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with soft close drawers and a tile backsplash. Perfect for entertaining and large social gatherings. The kitchen also offers access to the rear deck which overlooks the secured parking and rear patio. Making inside/outside entertaining a breeze. On your second level you will find two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom is nothing short of spectacular. Brand new carpeted floors, walk in closet and en-suite primary bathroom. Complete with steam shower and double vanity. Down the hall you will find the secondary bedroom, stacked washer dryer, full bathroom and access to the lower outside patio. This property is located within walking distance to the H Street corridor, whole foods grocery store and the many shops/ restaurants H street has to offer. While nestled in Capitol Hill the property is a very short commute to various public transportation options. Including the metro and bus lines making commuting to and from a breeze.

643 Radnor Avenue

Charming brick end unit townhome with unlimited potential on sprawling corner lot in the Richnor Springs community. This timeless home is waiting for you to add your personal touches and design!! Main level offers an abundance of natural lighting and original hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room flows into a spacious, formal dining room and kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen with access to the covered porch. Soak up the sun in the enchanting fenced in backyard space, perfect for gatherings! Upper level boasts generous bedrooms and full bath in the hallway. Full basement is partially finished with plenty of space for storage, along with a den and dedicated exterior access. Prime location just moments from John Hopkins, Morgan State, and Loyola University, and close to public transportation on York or East Cold Spring. Convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes! Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor or anyone who wants to be minutes from Downtown or Towson!
8555 Ramort Drive , 24G

Lots of sweat equity to be had in this 3BD/1FB/1HB townhome. Laminate floor on main level and brand new carpet upstairs. Deck off dining area. Fenced yard. Basement features possible recreation space, walkout to yard, and 1 HB. Bring your creativity, and make this one your own!. Listing courtesy of...
15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

Luxurious end-unit townhouse with gorgeous landscaping, modern appliances and elegant touchesthroughout. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. 9 foot ceilings,granite countertops, a beautiful kitchen with refinished cabinets and Extra Large Pantry. Stainless Steelappliances, and arabesque tile backsplash. Additional amenities include: hardwood flooring throughout,elegant dining room with crown molding and chair railing, ceramic tile flooring in entrance and bathrooms.Double sink vanity in master bath, a walk-in closet in master bedroom, laundry near bedrooms. Thisneighborhood is in a highly sought after development with all it's amenities. Located near the Town ofHaymarket, this property is conveniently located near dining, I-66 and US-29.
1911 Barry Road

Take a look at this well maintained house! This home is ready for a new owner. Just pack your bags and move in. The interior has been freshly painted a neutral color. The sunroom will be great for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The basement is partially finished with a family room that has a pull down murphy bed, workshop space, laundry area and flush. Easy to show, come take a look! Professional photos to be uploaded soon.
4204 Beachcraft Court

4BDR/2.5BTH COLONIAL with seperate living room/dining room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances and unfinished basement. Energy efficient house, with solar panels. House shows well!**PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. Listing courtesy of Era Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
6730 Mountain Lake Pl

Cozy, quiet, and comfortable are just a few words to describe this gem of a property. This 3 bedroom townhome is perfect for a family looking for convenient shopping and access to transportation. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, brand new floors, and a walk in pantry with enough space to fit your taste! This home is just minutes away from Addison Road Subway station, and major thoroughfares leading to Washington DC, Upper Marlboro, and the beltway. The seller has spared no expense to ensure this home is MOVE IN READY for your buyer. This Home WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG! Don't miss out on this one!! YOU MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY!
447 Amelia Drive

3BD, 2.5BA colonial in Stonebrook Village. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and island, breakfast nook, inviting family room. The second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite, and two generous sized spare bedrooms. A two car garage, fenced in backyard, and unfinished basement completes this home.
1706 N Broadway

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom and a half home is fully renovated top to bottom with an open floor plan. Move in ready!!! Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. First Upper Level has 2 nice size bedrooms with a bath, and a washer and dryer hook-up. The 2nd upper level has a spacious size masterbedroom with a to die for master bathroom { with separate tub and shower). Fully finished basement with a nice built in sink with cabinets and a full bathroom with a tub. Basement has walk-out exit. There's also a washer/dryer hook-up in the basement. Easy access to Johns Hopkins and Eager Park.
5 Cranes Bluff

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****
1312 Creekland Court

PICTURES COMING SOON- COME SEE THIS PROPERTY THAT HAS IT ALL! WATER ACESS AND PROPERTY IS IN SIGHT VIEW OF THE BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW! NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU! GREAT SIZE DECK FOR GRILLING! BASEMENT IS WALK OUT LEVEL WITH HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM FOR EXTRA STORAGE. BONUS LOFT IN BEDROOM AREA MAKES FOR GREAT OFFICE SPACE ETC. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A BATHROOM ON EVERY LEVEL! WONT LAST LONG!
0.890 ACRES FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE

Ready to Build Your Dream Home? This Is one of the few lots remaining in the Fountainhead subdivision. Very nice wooded lot with public Water / Sewer available. Just minutes from Fort Ashby or Keyser for all your convivences. Housing inventory is at historic lows. Now is the time to build new and give yourself that custom experience you deserve!
2226 Firethorn Road

This spectacular well maintained home is for sale in one of the most sought after locations in Middle River. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath awaits its new owner! This Hawthorne gem offers a renovated kitchen as of 2018 with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. A roof that was replaced in 2012. A deck perfect for entertaining all your guests (2019). The basement encompasses a full bath and a partially finished basement to create that added bonus space or even another bedroom! The water heater was replaced in 2016 along with the windows in the home. Sellers are also offering a 1 year home warranty. Welcome home you will not be disappointed!!
1223 Battery Avenue

Quintessential Federal Hill home with PARKING FOR 2 CARS!!! Enter your home through the exquisite designer glass front door into your light and bright living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative exposed brick wall. Hardwood floors continue into the expansive dining room perfect for hosting your holiday events and dinner parties. There is plenty of cabinet storage in the kitchen with designer backsplash, recessed lighting and ample counter space. Walk upstairs to an open landing with hardwood floors, two bedrooms and a full bath. Steps to the top floor take you to the master suite with the bathroom of your dreams, featuring wood flooring, double sink vanity and two master closets!!! Partially finished basement with laundry. Fenced backyard and two tiered rooftop deck are perfect for your summer gatherings. Parking spaces are separately deeded and sold together.
701 W Lafayette Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/21/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/25/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium or a $1,000 auction service fee, whichever is greater, will be added to the high bid. Lot of land located in the Upton area of West Baltimore.JUST MINUTES from Lafayette Square Park and Harlem Inner Block Parks.Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St).
604 Church Road

Welcome to 604 Church Rd, a fixer-upper single family home sitting on a gorgeous picturesque lot in Reisterstown - 1.5 acres of land awaiting your imagination, with endless possibilities. The property needs work; it's a great find for an investor to renovate or build brand new home, or a homeowner with a 203K loan. Home is sold AS-IS.
0001 Cloverland Lane

Welcome home to Virginia Crossing, where you can step up to space and style! Our gorgeous collection of half-acre homesites are now selling - select yours before it's gone! Perfectly located within steps of Haymarket Elementary School, Virginia Crossing offers the perfect blend of neighborhood vibe and city-style convenience. The Liberty single-family home offers a modern design for today's family lifestyles. Arrive at a stately exterior with a front porch for greeting guests. Inside, the main level presents endless opportunities for entertaining with a gourmet kitchen island open to the large family room. An arrival center off the 2-car garage offers convenience. Use the flex room however you like. Upstairs, a luxury owner's suite features a spa-like bath and 2 walk-in closets. 3 more bedrooms include large closets and access to 2 full baths. Complete the lower level and delight in all The Liberty has to offer. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a luxury home on a half-acre homesite in the beautiful Haymarket. Schedule an appointment to visit our onsite Sales Center to learn more.
1407 Abingdon , #5

Be sure to see this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath European loft-style condo in Harbor Terrace! Entering this home you are greeted with a cozy living room that flows to the renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Just down the hall, you have a fully renovated bathroom and bedroom. The second level is a loft-style that could be used for a second living area or home office space. Close proximity to Old Town, the Marina, and the Mount Vernon Trail.
1447 Wheyfield

River Place combines a combination of value and convenient location! Callahan-92 is a four bedroom home with two full baths and half bath. The expected delivery is December 2021. This home offers so much at a fantastic price! Enjoy our exclusive contemporary design featuring 4-level living including rooftop terrace!The studio level features a bedroom/home office, powder room plus access to the garage.Upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring is included in most rooms.Stunning oak hardwood stairs at each level.Tall windows allow natural light to fill the rooms.Cooking will be a breeze with the Whirlpool stainless appliance package including 5-burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator and contemporary wall mount range hood. Enjoy quartz kitchen countertops and center island.Enjoy open concept living.You'll appreciate two spacious guest bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The owner's suite is located at the rooftop level just steps from the Sky Terrace. Have the freedom of a Lock and Go lifestyle - no more lawn maintenance, leaf removal, or sidewalk snow removal!!!Enjoy the added option incentive of a full-size Samsung stackable washer and dryer and up to $11,000 toward closing cost with use of a Wormald preferred lender!
1624 Hardwick Court , #403

Pristine top floor high ceiling 2 bedroom condo, a hidden treasure located at a quiet community and yet very convenient location, close to all major commute routes and so close to shopping, restaurants and theaters. Full of morning light and airy high ceiling give the joy of home living! Rare top floor model. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. tile backslashes and stainless appliances give you pleasure of cooking with view to whole family living area. Separate dining table space can have up to 8 seats space, White wall to wall carpet is through out. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy your afternoon tea at the lovely balcony. Offers are first come first serve basis.
960 Bentgrass Drive

Most beautiful finished Lennar Home. 3 full finished levels, 5 baths 4 full baths and 1 half bath. Fantastic kitchen with a hugh island, all white cabinets, back splash and counter. Stainless appliances! Light color flooring, large bright sunroom off the kitchen. Lower level is finished with bedoom and bath and great room, other rooms for storage. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, laundry room also. Primary bath is gorgeous, soaking tub, large shower and double sinks on a large counter. All done in light gray tones, very pretty. Lots of walkin closets, Primary closet is HUGE. Front entrance has an office or den with glass doors for privacy. Shows very well, brand new, never lived in. Give me a call on this great home!!
