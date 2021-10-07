CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8386 Discovery Place

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully renovated end-of-group townhome boasts over 1,400 finished sqft, all new LVT flooring, freshly painted interiors in a trending palette, all new lighting, new carpeting, and more! A charming foyers ushers you into the open main level featuring crown moldings, chair rail trim, a spacious living room with a double window, a dining room with a second double window, and a casual dining area adjacent to the kitchen with a walkout to the deck. Half bath features a new vanity, new mirror, new toilet, new faucet, and vanity light. Kitchen showcases refreshed white cabinetry, new granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and a new stainless sink with an outdoors view. The upper level hosts 3 bedrooms and a full bath with new tub, new subway tile walls, new vanity, new faucet, new mirror, vanity light, and new toilet. The partially finished lower level hosts a bonus room, extra storage, and a walkout to the fenced backyard. Curb appeal and a location is key for this home convenient to shopping, dining, Walkersville Heritage Park, commuter routes, and more!

643 Radnor Avenue

Charming brick end unit townhome with unlimited potential on sprawling corner lot in the Richnor Springs community. This timeless home is waiting for you to add your personal touches and design!! Main level offers an abundance of natural lighting and original hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room flows into a spacious, formal dining room and kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen with access to the covered porch. Soak up the sun in the enchanting fenced in backyard space, perfect for gatherings! Upper level boasts generous bedrooms and full bath in the hallway. Full basement is partially finished with plenty of space for storage, along with a den and dedicated exterior access. Prime location just moments from John Hopkins, Morgan State, and Loyola University, and close to public transportation on York or East Cold Spring. Convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes! Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor or anyone who wants to be minutes from Downtown or Towson!
8555 Ramort Drive , 24G

Lots of sweat equity to be had in this 3BD/1FB/1HB townhome. Laminate floor on main level and brand new carpet upstairs. Deck off dining area. Fenced yard. Basement features possible recreation space, walkout to yard, and 1 HB. Bring your creativity, and make this one your own!. Listing courtesy of...
2642 39TH Street NW , #3

New to market - stunning new construction - boutique building - Magnolia Condominiums by Bloom Residential +GG eight elegant 2BR residences with top of the line finishes. Settlements are expected before the end of the year. All units feature high ceilings, high-end products and quality finishes throughout including elegant European white oak engineered hardwood floors, Stuart kitchen cabinets, and Carrara Venatino Quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, designer hardware, many architectural details, recessed lighting w/ dimmers, noise cancelling windows and open concept floor plan. Washer and dryer in unit. MUST SEE !Builder contract required, preferred lender Cornerstone First Mortgage, preferred settlement agent Premium Title. Tours by appointment only. Parking available for $30K.
15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

Luxurious end-unit townhouse with gorgeous landscaping, modern appliances and elegant touchesthroughout. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. 9 foot ceilings,granite countertops, a beautiful kitchen with refinished cabinets and Extra Large Pantry. Stainless Steelappliances, and arabesque tile backsplash. Additional amenities include: hardwood flooring throughout,elegant dining room with crown molding and chair railing, ceramic tile flooring in entrance and bathrooms.Double sink vanity in master bath, a walk-in closet in master bedroom, laundry near bedrooms. Thisneighborhood is in a highly sought after development with all it's amenities. Located near the Town ofHaymarket, this property is conveniently located near dining, I-66 and US-29.
REAL ESTATE
1223 Battery Avenue

Quintessential Federal Hill home with PARKING FOR 2 CARS!!! Enter your home through the exquisite designer glass front door into your light and bright living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative exposed brick wall. Hardwood floors continue into the expansive dining room perfect for hosting your holiday events and dinner parties. There is plenty of cabinet storage in the kitchen with designer backsplash, recessed lighting and ample counter space. Walk upstairs to an open landing with hardwood floors, two bedrooms and a full bath. Steps to the top floor take you to the master suite with the bathroom of your dreams, featuring wood flooring, double sink vanity and two master closets!!! Partially finished basement with laundry. Fenced backyard and two tiered rooftop deck are perfect for your summer gatherings. Parking spaces are separately deeded and sold together.
1706 N Broadway

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom and a half home is fully renovated top to bottom with an open floor plan. Move in ready!!! Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. First Upper Level has 2 nice size bedrooms with a bath, and a washer and dryer hook-up. The 2nd upper level has a spacious size masterbedroom with a to die for master bathroom { with separate tub and shower). Fully finished basement with a nice built in sink with cabinets and a full bathroom with a tub. Basement has walk-out exit. There's also a washer/dryer hook-up in the basement. Easy access to Johns Hopkins and Eager Park.
0004 Cloverland Lane

Welcome home to Virginia Crossing, where you can step up to space and style! Our gorgeous collection of half-acre homesites are now selling - select yours before it's gone! Perfectly located within steps of Haymarket Elementary School, Virginia Crossing offers the perfect blend of neighborhood vibe and city-style convenience. The Marymount single-family home lets you live in luxury. Enjoy gatherings in the formal dining room. Versatile flex space can be used however you like. The gourmet kitchen features an infinity island, which overlooks the dinette and the inviting family room. A family entry off the 2-car garage leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, each bedroom features a walk-in closet and access to a bath. The luxury owner's suite stuns, with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a spa-like, dual vanity bath. An optional finished lower level adds, even more, to love about The Marymount. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a luxury home on a half-acre homesite in beautiful Haymarket. Schedule an appointment to visit our onsite Sales Center to learn more.
447 Amelia Drive

3BD, 2.5BA colonial in Stonebrook Village. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and island, breakfast nook, inviting family room. The second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite, and two generous sized spare bedrooms. A two car garage, fenced in backyard, and unfinished basement completes this home.
120 E Lanvale Street

Great 3 bedroom home in Charles North! NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, MOVE RIGHT IN! This home features sunken living room, raised gourmet kitchen to outside deck, studio room in basement, 2 car garage and driveway in gated parking lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great views, open layout, stackable washer and dryer. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!
5 Cranes Bluff

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****
303 Imla Street

Charming Baview Townhome with an Inviting front porch awaits its new owners. Roof is in great shape and was just re-tarred to maintain warranty. Bright and Cheerful inside. Rich wood floors throughout. Spotless Galley Kitchen with exit to back porch (ideal for barbecuing or relaxing). Upper Level offers 2 Spacious Bedrooms and Sparkling remodeled Bath. Finished Lower Level features Rec Room, Enclosed Flush, Laundry Area and Exit to outside. Fenced Back Yard is perfect for the puppy. Welcome Home*
1911 Barry Road

Take a look at this well maintained house! This home is ready for a new owner. Just pack your bags and move in. The interior has been freshly painted a neutral color. The sunroom will be great for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The basement is partially finished with a family room that has a pull down murphy bed, workshop space, laundry area and flush. Easy to show, come take a look! Professional photos to be uploaded soon.
2226 Firethorn Road

This spectacular well maintained home is for sale in one of the most sought after locations in Middle River. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath awaits its new owner! This Hawthorne gem offers a renovated kitchen as of 2018 with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. A roof that was replaced in 2012. A deck perfect for entertaining all your guests (2019). The basement encompasses a full bath and a partially finished basement to create that added bonus space or even another bedroom! The water heater was replaced in 2016 along with the windows in the home. Sellers are also offering a 1 year home warranty. Welcome home you will not be disappointed!!
6730 Mountain Lake Pl

Cozy, quiet, and comfortable are just a few words to describe this gem of a property. This 3 bedroom townhome is perfect for a family looking for convenient shopping and access to transportation. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, brand new floors, and a walk in pantry with enough space to fit your taste! This home is just minutes away from Addison Road Subway station, and major thoroughfares leading to Washington DC, Upper Marlboro, and the beltway. The seller has spared no expense to ensure this home is MOVE IN READY for your buyer. This Home WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG! Don't miss out on this one!! YOU MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY!
2723 Baker Street

HUD Owned Home, case number 244-089543. HUD Homes are sold "as is," FHA insurable with repair escrow, subject to appraisal. Exciting chance to own this solid brick porchfront home in Coppin Heights! Enjoy the spacious room sizes with carpet and hardwood floors, separate formal dining room, nice size kitchen, and full basement with plenty of space for storage. The front porch and wide fence rear yard is great for outdoor entertainment. Easy access to Penn North Metro, Commuterroutes, shopping and dining.
1418 Richardson Street

Welcome to the Heart of LOCUST POINT! Totally remodeled-stunning and spacious sun-drenched Formstone front home with parking pad boasts a spectacular gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom soft-close cabinets, built in refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, gas range, beautiful refinished wood floors, fresh paint, recessed lighting and original exposed brick wall. Perfect blend of the old and new! This absolutely gorgeous remodeled home featuring an open floor plan and two bedroom suites close to everything that Baltimore has to offer. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, two sunny windows and an en-suite bath. There is a second generously sized bedroom suite with a door to the charming and en-suite bath. Bonus upstairs level laundry room with shelf to fold laundry on. (no more lugging laundry up two flights of steps)!!! In the rear is a parking pad offering off-street parking. Plenty of entertainment and restaurants within walking distance, and Latrobe park is nearby for your furry friend!
1447 Wheyfield

River Place combines a combination of value and convenient location! Callahan-92 is a four bedroom home with two full baths and half bath. The expected delivery is December 2021. This home offers so much at a fantastic price! Enjoy our exclusive contemporary design featuring 4-level living including rooftop terrace!The studio level features a bedroom/home office, powder room plus access to the garage.Upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring is included in most rooms.Stunning oak hardwood stairs at each level.Tall windows allow natural light to fill the rooms.Cooking will be a breeze with the Whirlpool stainless appliance package including 5-burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator and contemporary wall mount range hood. Enjoy quartz kitchen countertops and center island.Enjoy open concept living.You'll appreciate two spacious guest bedrooms with large walk-in closets. The owner's suite is located at the rooftop level just steps from the Sky Terrace. Have the freedom of a Lock and Go lifestyle - no more lawn maintenance, leaf removal, or sidewalk snow removal!!!Enjoy the added option incentive of a full-size Samsung stackable washer and dryer and up to $11,000 toward closing cost with use of a Wormald preferred lender!
960 Bentgrass Drive

Most beautiful finished Lennar Home. 3 full finished levels, 5 baths 4 full baths and 1 half bath. Fantastic kitchen with a hugh island, all white cabinets, back splash and counter. Stainless appliances! Light color flooring, large bright sunroom off the kitchen. Lower level is finished with bedoom and bath and great room, other rooms for storage. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, laundry room also. Primary bath is gorgeous, soaking tub, large shower and double sinks on a large counter. All done in light gray tones, very pretty. Lots of walkin closets, Primary closet is HUGE. Front entrance has an office or den with glass doors for privacy. Shows very well, brand new, never lived in. Give me a call on this great home!!
1624 Hardwick Court , #403

Pristine top floor high ceiling 2 bedroom condo, a hidden treasure located at a quiet community and yet very convenient location, close to all major commute routes and so close to shopping, restaurants and theaters. Full of morning light and airy high ceiling give the joy of home living! Rare top floor model. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. tile backslashes and stainless appliances give you pleasure of cooking with view to whole family living area. Separate dining table space can have up to 8 seats space, White wall to wall carpet is through out. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy your afternoon tea at the lovely balcony. Offers are first come first serve basis.
14284 Newbern Loop

Bright and Spacious End Townhouse . Three finished levels. Hugh Kitchen with hardwood floors, pantry and oak cabinets. Primary bedroom has cathedral ceiling and full bath. Finished basement has the fourth bedroom and family room with sliding glass door that leads to brick patio and fenced in back yard.There is a parrot in living room and kitchen. Do Not touch cage they do bite.
