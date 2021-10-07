8386 Discovery Place

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO