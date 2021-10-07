8386 Discovery Place
Fully renovated end-of-group townhome boasts over 1,400 finished sqft, all new LVT flooring, freshly painted interiors in a trending palette, all new lighting, new carpeting, and more! A charming foyers ushers you into the open main level featuring crown moldings, chair rail trim, a spacious living room with a double window, a dining room with a second double window, and a casual dining area adjacent to the kitchen with a walkout to the deck. Half bath features a new vanity, new mirror, new toilet, new faucet, and vanity light. Kitchen showcases refreshed white cabinetry, new granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, and a new stainless sink with an outdoors view. The upper level hosts 3 bedrooms and a full bath with new tub, new subway tile walls, new vanity, new faucet, new mirror, vanity light, and new toilet. The partially finished lower level hosts a bonus room, extra storage, and a walkout to the fenced backyard. Curb appeal and a location is key for this home convenient to shopping, dining, Walkersville Heritage Park, commuter routes, and more!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0