CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2818 Connecticut Avenue NW , #103

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to this sleek and chic 2 bedroom, 2 bath in the heart of Woodley Park! Open concept layout for living room, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms and Porcelanosa baths thoughtfully located on opposite sides of the unit for privacy. Incredible gourmet kitchen with a huge island that can seat four. Perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Unit 103 is in the newer building behind the rowhouses on Conn Ave which creates a quiet, tranquil oasis but remains steps to everything Woodley has to offer: the metro, zoo, shopping, and restaurants. Relax in the courtyard with your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Waiting on a package? Isaac, one of the nicest concierges in DC, delivers them right to your front door during the week. Pet friendly building. Rental parking approx 150 feet from the back of the building is $235/month.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

643 Radnor Avenue

Charming brick end unit townhome with unlimited potential on sprawling corner lot in the Richnor Springs community. This timeless home is waiting for you to add your personal touches and design!! Main level offers an abundance of natural lighting and original hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room flows into a spacious, formal dining room and kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen with access to the covered porch. Soak up the sun in the enchanting fenced in backyard space, perfect for gatherings! Upper level boasts generous bedrooms and full bath in the hallway. Full basement is partially finished with plenty of space for storage, along with a den and dedicated exterior access. Prime location just moments from John Hopkins, Morgan State, and Loyola University, and close to public transportation on York or East Cold Spring. Convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes! Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor or anyone who wants to be minutes from Downtown or Towson!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8555 Ramort Drive , 24G

Lots of sweat equity to be had in this 3BD/1FB/1HB townhome. Laminate floor on main level and brand new carpet upstairs. Deck off dining area. Fenced yard. Basement features possible recreation space, walkout to yard, and 1 HB. Bring your creativity, and make this one your own!. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

222 S Augusta Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Registration & bidding begins Friday, October 29th at 1:00 PM and ends Wednesday November 3, 2021 at 1:00PM. Location: The Irvington neighborhood was established in 1874 and contains a mix of detached and townhouse properties. There are also a number of multi-family properties. The Loudon Park Cemetery comprises a major portion of Irvington. There is easy access to the Baltimore Beltway, I-95 and downtown Baltimore. Property Description: The property has a 100' frontage on S. Augusta Ave and a frontage along Frederick Ave of 140'. The total land area is 14,000 sq. ft. or 0.32 acre. It is improved by a cottage style detached building containing 2 two-bedroom units, 3 one-bedroom units and a studio apartment. The tenants pay their own gas, electric, heat and hot water. Interior of the units and hallways are lead free. Unit Rent & Description: Current Scheduled Gross Monthly Rent Of $4,440. Current Scheduled Gross Annual Rent Of $53,280. Unit 1: 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment currently rented for $850/monthly. Unit 2B: 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment currently rented for $875/monthly. Unit 3: 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment currently rented for $615/monthly. Unit 4A: 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment currently rented for $700/monthly. Unit 5A: Studio/1 Bath apartment currently rented for $650/monthly. Unit 6: 2 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment currently rented for $750/monthly. Each unit is separately metered and has a furnace. All the hot water heaters are in the lower level. The tenants pay their own gas, electric, heat and hot water The owner pays cold water, insurance, taxes, and utilities for the common area. Seller Comments: 4 of 6 of the tenants are current on rent payments. The tenant in Unit 5 is several months behind on rent payments. Unit 6 is 2 months behind on rent payments and has applied for rental assistance.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2642 39TH Street NW , #3

New to market - stunning new construction - boutique building - Magnolia Condominiums by Bloom Residential +GG eight elegant 2BR residences with top of the line finishes. Settlements are expected before the end of the year. All units feature high ceilings, high-end products and quality finishes throughout including elegant European white oak engineered hardwood floors, Stuart kitchen cabinets, and Carrara Venatino Quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, designer hardware, many architectural details, recessed lighting w/ dimmers, noise cancelling windows and open concept floor plan. Washer and dryer in unit. MUST SEE !Builder contract required, preferred lender Cornerstone First Mortgage, preferred settlement agent Premium Title. Tours by appointment only. Parking available for $30K.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1706 N Broadway

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom and a half home is fully renovated top to bottom with an open floor plan. Move in ready!!! Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. First Upper Level has 2 nice size bedrooms with a bath, and a washer and dryer hook-up. The 2nd upper level has a spacious size masterbedroom with a to die for master bathroom { with separate tub and shower). Fully finished basement with a nice built in sink with cabinets and a full bathroom with a tub. Basement has walk-out exit. There's also a washer/dryer hook-up in the basement. Easy access to Johns Hopkins and Eager Park.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Stonewall Dr

$10,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASH2000061. Beautiful lot in Bryce Resort. Enjoy the many activities of the resort and live or vacation in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.There are 4 lots listed that may be sold as a package for a negotiated price.Lots include: Road Maintenance, Sewer and Water, Snow Removal, TrashBryce Resort offers: Skiing, Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Bike Trail, Mountain Biking, Boat Ramp, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Golf Course (Membership Available), Jog/Walk Path, Lake with Beach, Library, Picnic Area, Indoor and Outdoor Pools (Membership Available), Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts.
BASYE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Cranes Bluff

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 E Lanvale Street

Great 3 bedroom home in Charles North! NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, MOVE RIGHT IN! This home features sunken living room, raised gourmet kitchen to outside deck, studio room in basement, 2 car garage and driveway in gated parking lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great views, open layout, stackable washer and dryer. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Avenue#Restaurants#Glass#Coffee#Porcelanosa
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Imla Street

Charming Baview Townhome with an Inviting front porch awaits its new owners. Roof is in great shape and was just re-tarred to maintain warranty. Bright and Cheerful inside. Rich wood floors throughout. Spotless Galley Kitchen with exit to back porch (ideal for barbecuing or relaxing). Upper Level offers 2 Spacious Bedrooms and Sparkling remodeled Bath. Finished Lower Level features Rec Room, Enclosed Flush, Laundry Area and Exit to outside. Fenced Back Yard is perfect for the puppy. Welcome Home*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

447 Amelia Drive

3BD, 2.5BA colonial in Stonebrook Village. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and island, breakfast nook, inviting family room. The second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite, and two generous sized spare bedrooms. A two car garage, fenced in backyard, and unfinished basement completes this home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6742 Mount Phillip Road

Bright, Sunny and extremely clean from top to bottom!! Exceptionally well maintained 5 Bed 3 Bath Split foyer with TONS of curb appeal, plus a top notch location. The paved circular driveway and tall columns out front grab your attention right away and the landscaping throughout is immaculate! Entering the house the grand foyer is open, warm and inviting. The Main level consists of a Master suite, Two bedrooms, Kitchen, Office, Dining Room, Family room and sunroom. All of the bathrooms in this home have been updated with tile, vanities, fixtures and warm modern paint tones. The huge walk out lower level consists of two large bedrooms, a Huge Family room, utility room and full bath (with Jacuzzi tub and shower!). The family room in the lower level boasts herringbone ceramic tile floors throughout. The wood burning insert warms the room (and the whole house) and the stone accented heart/ custom mantle set the mood for any occasion. Outside The .6+/- Acre lot is wide open, flat and surrounded by open spaces and viewsheds of farmland. The backyard is fully fenced for kids and pets. Relax on the concrete patio and enjoy the unbelievable sunsets, perfect for hosting family and friends. This outstanding home is just walking distance from grocery stores and a short drive to all shops and restaurants on the golden mile and Downtown Frederick City. Frederick county taxes (No Frederick City Tax!) plus Well and septic service so you can avoid the water bill. No HOA fees or restrictions! .Two car attached garage with overhead openers and tons of storage area underneath the sunroom. The seller is interested in selling the furniture as well so if you're interested please feel free to ask.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6730 Mountain Lake Pl

Cozy, quiet, and comfortable are just a few words to describe this gem of a property. This 3 bedroom townhome is perfect for a family looking for convenient shopping and access to transportation. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, brand new floors, and a walk in pantry with enough space to fit your taste! This home is just minutes away from Addison Road Subway station, and major thoroughfares leading to Washington DC, Upper Marlboro, and the beltway. The seller has spared no expense to ensure this home is MOVE IN READY for your buyer. This Home WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG! Don't miss out on this one!! YOU MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4204 Beachcraft Court

4BDR/2.5BTH COLONIAL with seperate living room/dining room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances and unfinished basement. Energy efficient house, with solar panels. House shows well!**PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. Listing courtesy of Era Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0004 Cloverland Lane

Welcome home to Virginia Crossing, where you can step up to space and style! Our gorgeous collection of half-acre homesites are now selling - select yours before it's gone! Perfectly located within steps of Haymarket Elementary School, Virginia Crossing offers the perfect blend of neighborhood vibe and city-style convenience. The Marymount single-family home lets you live in luxury. Enjoy gatherings in the formal dining room. Versatile flex space can be used however you like. The gourmet kitchen features an infinity island, which overlooks the dinette and the inviting family room. A family entry off the 2-car garage leads to a quiet study. Upstairs, each bedroom features a walk-in closet and access to a bath. The luxury owner's suite stuns, with two walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a spa-like, dual vanity bath. An optional finished lower level adds, even more, to love about The Marymount. Don't miss this rare opportunity for a luxury home on a half-acre homesite in beautiful Haymarket. Schedule an appointment to visit our onsite Sales Center to learn more.
HAYMARKET, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Creekland Court

PICTURES COMING SOON- COME SEE THIS PROPERTY THAT HAS IT ALL! WATER ACESS AND PROPERTY IS IN SIGHT VIEW OF THE BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEW! NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU! GREAT SIZE DECK FOR GRILLING! BASEMENT IS WALK OUT LEVEL WITH HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM FOR EXTRA STORAGE. BONUS LOFT IN BEDROOM AREA MAKES FOR GREAT OFFICE SPACE ETC. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH A BATHROOM ON EVERY LEVEL! WONT LAST LONG!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 Harborview Drive , #808

Freshly painted, new appliances, new carpeting - overlooks harbor - 1BR, 1BA with balcony - walk to inner harbor. Listing courtesy of Thurston Wyatt Real Estate, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-11T21:50:32.913.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

747 Melville Avenue

NEW HVAC AND WATER HEATER! Welcome to 747 Melville Ave in Baltimore, MD! This freshly updated, brick townhome features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and approximately 1,424 total square feet. A classic interior awaits you as you enter into the living room with beautiful hardwood flooring and a formal, separate dining room. The inviting kitchen is well equipped with granite countertops, gas cooking, and tile flooring. Make your way to the upper level to find your new primary bedroom with an exposed, brick wall which adds to the charming nature of this home. An additional bedroom and full, hall bathroom with a tub shower complete the upper level. The fully finished lower level offers a large 3rd bedroom with a half bathroom, and the rear exterior of the property offers a large, parking pad that can easily fit two cars. At a super-convenient location in a bustling Waverly neighborhood, you'll never find yourself too far from parks, playgrounds, grocery stores, freeway access, and public transportation. Be prepared for 'love at first sight!' Schedule a showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

604 Church Road

Welcome to 604 Church Rd, a fixer-upper single family home sitting on a gorgeous picturesque lot in Reisterstown - 1.5 acres of land awaiting your imagination, with endless possibilities. The property needs work; it's a great find for an investor to renovate or build brand new home, or a homeowner with a 203K loan. Home is sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1418 Richardson Street

Welcome to the Heart of LOCUST POINT! Totally remodeled-stunning and spacious sun-drenched Formstone front home with parking pad boasts a spectacular gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom soft-close cabinets, built in refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, gas range, beautiful refinished wood floors, fresh paint, recessed lighting and original exposed brick wall. Perfect blend of the old and new! This absolutely gorgeous remodeled home featuring an open floor plan and two bedroom suites close to everything that Baltimore has to offer. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling, two sunny windows and an en-suite bath. There is a second generously sized bedroom suite with a door to the charming and en-suite bath. Bonus upstairs level laundry room with shelf to fold laundry on. (no more lugging laundry up two flights of steps)!!! In the rear is a parking pad offering off-street parking. Plenty of entertainment and restaurants within walking distance, and Latrobe park is nearby for your furry friend!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Hungerford Drive , P95

Wow, location, location, location!! The FITZ Luxury Condominium! This home has it all! Situated at Rockville town center, just a few blocks away from the Rockville Metro station. The Fitz at Rockville Town Center is a place not only known for its elegance and comfort of living, but also it is surrounded by some of Rockville's best restaurants and cafe's. Whether you are looking for a night of suspense at the movie theatre, also a few blocks away or enjoyment at the Rockville Town Square, you have found the right place! So convenient to everything! This amazing 1st floor unit, welcoming and easy to get to has 3 spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full baths with a soaking tub, high ceilings and lots of lights. It has an open kitchen floor plan with tall white cabinets. Separate laundry room with dryer and washer. 2 car garage parking spaces, deeded separately (#3 & #4). Home has fresh paint and the floor is just 1 year old. Minutes to Rt. 270, Rt. 370 and the ICC for easy commuting. Gorgeous Club house for your casual or formal events, a nice size gym, movie theatre, outdoor pool with access to lounge chairs , atrium lounge and elevator. Condo fee includes high speed internet, cable, snow and trash removal. Do not miss out!
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy