2818 Connecticut Avenue NW , #103
Welcome home to this sleek and chic 2 bedroom, 2 bath in the heart of Woodley Park! Open concept layout for living room, dining and kitchen. Bedrooms and Porcelanosa baths thoughtfully located on opposite sides of the unit for privacy. Incredible gourmet kitchen with a huge island that can seat four. Perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Unit 103 is in the newer building behind the rowhouses on Conn Ave which creates a quiet, tranquil oasis but remains steps to everything Woodley has to offer: the metro, zoo, shopping, and restaurants. Relax in the courtyard with your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Waiting on a package? Isaac, one of the nicest concierges in DC, delivers them right to your front door during the week. Pet friendly building. Rental parking approx 150 feet from the back of the building is $235/month.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
