12908 Turkey Branch Parkway
Stylish rambler home in desirable Brookhaven! Enjoy three large entry level bedrooms, a recently updated full bathroom, a spacious living room and dining area, and an updated kitchen! A fully finished lower level with entry to backyard includes updated bathrooms, a relaxing family room, laundry room, and a open space in the lower level! Rear patio that overlooks a private, level, and well landscaped yard! Also enjoy a rarely available garage and additional parking slab! GREAT ROCKVILLE LOCATION! Just seconds from the tranquility of the Matthew Henson Trail and just minutes from Red Line Metro! Close proximity to Rockville Pike Shopping and major commuter routes! Come quickly!**To help visualize this home+-+G+Gs floorplan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.**www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
