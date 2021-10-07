12908 Turkey Branch Parkway

$295,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDTA2000057. Waterfront Lot in quaint village of Tunis Mill. Close to Easton and St. Michaels, buildable lot with survey and building area marked. Tie in to public sewer available. Water source would be private well. This lot is already cleared . Waterfront is on Leeds Creek which has easy access to the Miles River so you can head to St. Michaels on your boat for dinner or out to the Chesapeake Bay for fishing! If you are looking to build a waterfront cottage to enjoy and slow down the pace, look no further. You will love this area for biking and nature. It's also an easy commute from here to the western shore or to Baltimore and the Washington DC area. This is one of the few waterfront lots in Talbot County that does NOT require a septic system. Nor do you have to clear all the trees in order to build, saving you time, money and hassles.

