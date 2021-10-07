CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12908 Turkey Branch Parkway

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylish rambler home in desirable Brookhaven! Enjoy three large entry level bedrooms, a recently updated full bathroom, a spacious living room and dining area, and an updated kitchen! A fully finished lower level with entry to backyard includes updated bathrooms, a relaxing family room, laundry room, and a open space in the lower level! Rear patio that overlooks a private, level, and well landscaped yard! Also enjoy a rarely available garage and additional parking slab! GREAT ROCKVILLE LOCATION! Just seconds from the tranquility of the Matthew Henson Trail and just minutes from Red Line Metro! Close proximity to Rockville Pike Shopping and major commuter routes! Come quickly!**To help visualize this home+-+G+Gs floorplan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.**

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

643 Radnor Avenue

Charming brick end unit townhome with unlimited potential on sprawling corner lot in the Richnor Springs community. This timeless home is waiting for you to add your personal touches and design!! Main level offers an abundance of natural lighting and original hardwood flooring throughout. Bright living room flows into a spacious, formal dining room and kitchen. Ample counter and cabinet space in kitchen with access to the covered porch. Soak up the sun in the enchanting fenced in backyard space, perfect for gatherings! Upper level boasts generous bedrooms and full bath in the hallway. Full basement is partially finished with plenty of space for storage, along with a den and dedicated exterior access. Prime location just moments from John Hopkins, Morgan State, and Loyola University, and close to public transportation on York or East Cold Spring. Convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes! Perfect for a first time homebuyer or investor or anyone who wants to be minutes from Downtown or Towson!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8555 Ramort Drive , 24G

Lots of sweat equity to be had in this 3BD/1FB/1HB townhome. Laminate floor on main level and brand new carpet upstairs. Deck off dining area. Fenced yard. Basement features possible recreation space, walkout to yard, and 1 HB. Bring your creativity, and make this one your own!. Listing courtesy of...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

447 Amelia Drive

3BD, 2.5BA colonial in Stonebrook Village. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with spacious kitchen and island, breakfast nook, inviting family room. The second level includes a master bedroom with ensuite, and two generous sized spare bedrooms. A two car garage, fenced in backyard, and unfinished basement completes this home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Imla Street

Charming Baview Townhome with an Inviting front porch awaits its new owners. Roof is in great shape and was just re-tarred to maintain warranty. Bright and Cheerful inside. Rich wood floors throughout. Spotless Galley Kitchen with exit to back porch (ideal for barbecuing or relaxing). Upper Level offers 2 Spacious Bedrooms and Sparkling remodeled Bath. Finished Lower Level features Rec Room, Enclosed Flush, Laundry Area and Exit to outside. Fenced Back Yard is perfect for the puppy. Welcome Home*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1223 Battery Avenue

Quintessential Federal Hill home with PARKING FOR 2 CARS!!! Enter your home through the exquisite designer glass front door into your light and bright living room with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and decorative exposed brick wall. Hardwood floors continue into the expansive dining room perfect for hosting your holiday events and dinner parties. There is plenty of cabinet storage in the kitchen with designer backsplash, recessed lighting and ample counter space. Walk upstairs to an open landing with hardwood floors, two bedrooms and a full bath. Steps to the top floor take you to the master suite with the bathroom of your dreams, featuring wood flooring, double sink vanity and two master closets!!! Partially finished basement with laundry. Fenced backyard and two tiered rooftop deck are perfect for your summer gatherings. Parking spaces are separately deeded and sold together.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1706 N Broadway

This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom and a half home is fully renovated top to bottom with an open floor plan. Move in ready!!! Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. First Upper Level has 2 nice size bedrooms with a bath, and a washer and dryer hook-up. The 2nd upper level has a spacious size masterbedroom with a to die for master bathroom { with separate tub and shower). Fully finished basement with a nice built in sink with cabinets and a full bathroom with a tub. Basement has walk-out exit. There's also a washer/dryer hook-up in the basement. Easy access to Johns Hopkins and Eager Park.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2642 39TH Street NW , #3

New to market - stunning new construction - boutique building - Magnolia Condominiums by Bloom Residential +GG eight elegant 2BR residences with top of the line finishes. Settlements are expected before the end of the year. All units feature high ceilings, high-end products and quality finishes throughout including elegant European white oak engineered hardwood floors, Stuart kitchen cabinets, and Carrara Venatino Quartz countertops, top of the line appliances, designer hardware, many architectural details, recessed lighting w/ dimmers, noise cancelling windows and open concept floor plan. Washer and dryer in unit. MUST SEE !Builder contract required, preferred lender Cornerstone First Mortgage, preferred settlement agent Premium Title. Tours by appointment only. Parking available for $30K.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 E Lanvale Street

Great 3 bedroom home in Charles North! NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, MOVE RIGHT IN! This home features sunken living room, raised gourmet kitchen to outside deck, studio room in basement, 2 car garage and driveway in gated parking lot, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, great views, open layout, stackable washer and dryer. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE!
MLS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0.890 ACRES FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE

Ready to Build Your Dream Home? This Is one of the few lots remaining in the Fountainhead subdivision. Very nice wooded lot with public Water / Sewer available. Just minutes from Fort Ashby or Keyser for all your convivences. Housing inventory is at historic lows. Now is the time to build new and give yourself that custom experience you deserve!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Stonewall Dr

$10,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASH2000061. Beautiful lot in Bryce Resort. Enjoy the many activities of the resort and live or vacation in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.There are 4 lots listed that may be sold as a package for a negotiated price.Lots include: Road Maintenance, Sewer and Water, Snow Removal, TrashBryce Resort offers: Skiing, Bar/Lounge, Basketball Courts, Bike Trail, Mountain Biking, Boat Ramp, Restaurants, Fitness Center, Golf Course (Membership Available), Jog/Walk Path, Lake with Beach, Library, Picnic Area, Indoor and Outdoor Pools (Membership Available), Putting Green, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts.
BASYE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1911 Barry Road

Take a look at this well maintained house! This home is ready for a new owner. Just pack your bags and move in. The interior has been freshly painted a neutral color. The sunroom will be great for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The basement is partially finished with a family room that has a pull down murphy bed, workshop space, laundry area and flush. Easy to show, come take a look! Professional photos to be uploaded soon.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Cranes Bluff

You won't want to miss this stunning home in the sought after estate neighborhood of Bluffs at Cranes Corner! This newly built ranch style home is a rare find and will meet all of your dream home check boxes! Located on 1.52 acres and backing up to your own private and secluded oasis with an oversized patio perfect for entertaining!! Minutes to 95, VRE, hospital and shopping. This unique floor plan features 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4 full baths, Loaded with custom features such as 9 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and a large island for entertaining . The stunning kitchen boasts solid cabinets, granite counter tops, a double oven with an all stainless appliance package, upgraded cooktop and the list goes on and on. Open and bright main level family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Separate charming dining room. Master bedroom with an upgraded master bathroom with highlights to include a soaking tub with luxurious ceramic tile surrounding, double vanities, and more. Large finished walkout basement includes a huge finished area for entertaining and plenty of storage space. Pull into your nice sized 3 car side loading garage, and a matching large shed for all of your storage needs! ***PLEASE SEE DOCUMENTS FOR A LIST OF ALL UPGRADES!!****
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Woolfolk Road

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VASP2000165. 8.98 acre building lot in Spotsylvania! Just about 5 minutes from beautiful Lake Anna and all of the recreation that it offers! The land has a gentle slope to the back and appears to have been clear cut about 6 years ago. The new growth could easily be cut and easily prepped for a lovely homesite. Approximately 500' of road frontage fronting onto a paved road. This lot will be fantastic for your retreat from the hustle and bustle of the day and large enough for crops, livestock, your home business! The possibilities abound! Call today to set up your tour of this fine property.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Leeds Landing Road

$295,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDTA2000057. Waterfront Lot in quaint village of Tunis Mill. Close to Easton and St. Michaels, buildable lot with survey and building area marked. Tie in to public sewer available. Water source would be private well. This lot is already cleared . Waterfront is on Leeds Creek which has easy access to the Miles River so you can head to St. Michaels on your boat for dinner or out to the Chesapeake Bay for fishing! If you are looking to build a waterfront cottage to enjoy and slow down the pace, look no further. You will love this area for biking and nature. It's also an easy commute from here to the western shore or to Baltimore and the Washington DC area. This is one of the few waterfront lots in Talbot County that does NOT require a septic system. Nor do you have to clear all the trees in order to build, saving you time, money and hassles.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2723 Baker Street

HUD Owned Home, case number 244-089543. HUD Homes are sold "as is," FHA insurable with repair escrow, subject to appraisal. Exciting chance to own this solid brick porchfront home in Coppin Heights! Enjoy the spacious room sizes with carpet and hardwood floors, separate formal dining room, nice size kitchen, and full basement with plenty of space for storage. The front porch and wide fence rear yard is great for outdoor entertainment. Easy access to Penn North Metro, Commuterroutes, shopping and dining.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4204 Beachcraft Court

4BDR/2.5BTH COLONIAL with seperate living room/dining room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances and unfinished basement. Energy efficient house, with solar panels. House shows well!**PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. Listing courtesy of Era Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15904 Mackenzie Manor Drive

Luxurious end-unit townhouse with gorgeous landscaping, modern appliances and elegant touchesthroughout. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms. 9 foot ceilings,granite countertops, a beautiful kitchen with refinished cabinets and Extra Large Pantry. Stainless Steelappliances, and arabesque tile backsplash. Additional amenities include: hardwood flooring throughout,elegant dining room with crown molding and chair railing, ceramic tile flooring in entrance and bathrooms.Double sink vanity in master bath, a walk-in closet in master bedroom, laundry near bedrooms. Thisneighborhood is in a highly sought after development with all it's amenities. Located near the Town ofHaymarket, this property is conveniently located near dining, I-66 and US-29.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6730 Mountain Lake Pl

Cozy, quiet, and comfortable are just a few words to describe this gem of a property. This 3 bedroom townhome is perfect for a family looking for convenient shopping and access to transportation. The kitchen has been fully renovated with stainless steel appliances, brand new floors, and a walk in pantry with enough space to fit your taste! This home is just minutes away from Addison Road Subway station, and major thoroughfares leading to Washington DC, Upper Marlboro, and the beltway. The seller has spared no expense to ensure this home is MOVE IN READY for your buyer. This Home WON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG! Don't miss out on this one!! YOU MUST WEAR A MASK WHILE SHOWING THIS PROPERTY!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

701 W Lafayette Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/21/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/25/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. 10% Buyer's Premium or a $1,000 auction service fee, whichever is greater, will be added to the high bid. Lot of land located in the Upton area of West Baltimore.JUST MINUTES from Lafayette Square Park and Harlem Inner Block Parks.Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 40 (W Franklin St).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Holly Cir

Wonderful building lot at Lake Monticello! Located outside the gates, but still part of Lake Monticello so you can enjoy all of the amenities that the community offers!. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster - Lake Monticello. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
LAKE MONTICELLO, VA

