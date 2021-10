Every Thursday, the Epic Games Store offers free games to claim, but this week, users can get started a couple days early! Today only, the Epic Games Store is offering 2064: Read Only Memories completely free. The game normally retails for $19.99, but it can be claimed now through September 29th at 12 a.m. For those that aren't familiar with free games on the Epic Games Store, they only need to be claimed by the deadline, and after that, they remain a permanent part of the user's library, so there's no need to rush to complete the game.

