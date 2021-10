A recent PS5 update added a big new feature to the console, a feature that many PlayStation fans will remember was promised for the PS4, but never came to fruition. The feature, dubbed Game Trials, was added last week, and right now it allows PS5 users to demo two PlayStation Studios' games: Death Stranding and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. At the moment, it's unclear what the future holds for the feature and whether or not it will be expanded upon. That said, if it's going to stick around, let alone be expanded upon, Sony may want to tweak it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO