Aston Martin is going to have a rough few years. We now know that its first EV will be introduced in 2025, but what will a fully electric Aston be like?. If you look at the brand's history, an Aston Martin is always two things: beautiful and noisy. You could have an Aston with a V8 or a V12, and that's it. It was also one of the last manufacturers to mate a manual transmission to a 12-cylinder engine.

