NBA YoungBoy continues to rack up the accolades for his latest album Sincerely, Kentrell — from behind bars. The 21-year-old rapper’s fourth project in less than two years arrived on September 24 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with over 137,000 total album-equivalent units earned in its opening week. But according to a recent article from the New York Times, it’s no thanks to radio.

