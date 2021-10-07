Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV
The Car-O-Liner CTR9 fully automatic welder is being featured on the Power Nation TV show “Music City Trucks” as part of its Beach Cruiser Bronco rebuild. “We are honored that the team at Power Nation chose the CTR9 to help with the restoration of the Beach Cruiser Bronco,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “We know that Brandon Burke and Marc Christ, the hosts of Music City Trucks, were really impressed on how easy the CTR9 was to use, and you can see from the episode that the CTR9 can perform a variety of welding jobs quickly and accurately.”www.bodyshopbusiness.com
