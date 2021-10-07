Car-O-Liner CTR9 Welder Showcased on Power Nation TV

Fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks have been hard to come by for a long time, but that is starting to change. With the phenomenal growth in electric and hybrid vehicles, cars of all sizes can be fuel-efficient. In some cases, they don’t use fuel at all. If a model you love doesn’t have an electric or hybrid variant by now, it probably will soon. It seems like automakers are announcing a new and more fuel-efficient vehicle every day. But which are the best? Here are the most fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks, according to Consumer Reports.

