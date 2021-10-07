2 arrested in CG money laundering and drug case
CASA GRANDE — Two Casa Grande residents have been arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering charges. Casa Grande Police arrested Bernadine Moran, 48, and her son, Carlos Jimenez, 30, after serving a search warrant Wednesday at Moran’s home in the 26000 block of West Dreamy Draw. Officers allegedly seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency from the home along with other evidence.www.pinalcentral.com
