CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hit Songwriter John King Finally Tells His Own Story, Start-To-Finish On Debut LP ‘Always Gonna Be You’

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Having spent the better part of a decade in Music City, hit songwriter and emerging country star John King will release his debut LP Always Gonna Be You on October 8 via Starstruck Records. The 10-track collection establishes the Georgia native as a boundless artist with an undeniable talent for truth-telling. Having made a name for himself in Nashville landing cuts by Hootie & The Blowfish and a No.1 hit, “We Went” for Randy Houser in 2017, it’s finally time for King to tell his own story from start to finish.

“My favorite type of artists to follow are the ones who when you hear the songs, you can just feel the sincerity coming through in the lyrics, you can feel that they’ve been there, or that they’ve at least put themselves into somebody else’s shoes as a writer,” King tells American Songwriter over the phone. “Sometimes you’re just the vessel, writing that song that’s going to go to the artist that it belongs to. And then other times, it’s your song. Every track on this record, I just knew, ‘Man, this is my story.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4bed_0cKMJIGW00

He describes his album as “autobiographical,” adding, “It is about my relationship with my wife, who I went to school with in our little hometown, and moving to college together and then coming up to Nashville, settling down and starting a family with our baby girl.”

He likens his song selection process to putting a puzzle together. “It was hard to find the right songs. I write so many and you hate to leave some of them out. So it’s been a tedious process, but I’m really excited about how it turned out.”

Album opener “Easy” kicks off the project with a flirty, uptempo tone that intentionally evokes the limitless feeling of young love. Penned alongside Nick Bailey, Ryan Ogden, King admits this nod to his childhood sweetheart was the most effortless track to write. Similarly, the title track considers the constants in his life—his first car, an old ’86 Chevy Suburban he still keeps at his mother’s house in his hometown, and his now-wife who has stood by his side since he was 15 years old. Co-written with Leslie Satcher, the song serves as a centerpiece of a project that postulates the importance of family above all else.

A few tracks reflect some of the hard-learned lessons that led King to this point. He describes “Try Saying Goodbye” as the most “humble” and “honest” contribution to his catalog to date. There is something for nearly everyone in this long-hard-look in-the-mirror type of heartbreak song. “I put a lot of pieces of my own truth in there, and a lot that I pulled from other people who’ve been in similar situations,” says King. “The fan reaction was insane. It was really eye-opening to see the song move people like that, and how they made this story their own. Something about that song kind of changed my whole psyche on the way I looked at releasing songs as an artist, and even writing songs—you really don’t have to hold back.”

A troop stationed in Afghanistan reached out to King to tell him that song was helping him cope with the homesick feeling of being away from his family for two years. “Often, we have preconceived notions about songs,” says King. “We want it to be broadly appealing, and situations people can identify with. But also, there’s just something that pulls people in when you just tell the truth.”

Welcoming his daughter Scarlett into the world shifted his perspective as a songwriter more than any milestone thus far in his personal life. “People always tell you before you have kids, ’just wait, everything is gonna change,’” King explains. But then you actually have kids, and oh man, does it change you. I think it’s really helped me gain a more broad perspective, and allowed me to step outside of myself. It sounds weird, but you kind of start looking at everybody else as a child, and it makes you more empathetic to those around you. As a songwriter, I feel like I’ve been able to step into others’ shoes a little bit better.”

Songs like “Better Man” and “Prettiest Girl In The Room” were written with his dad hat on. The latter, which he wrote with Jason Gantt, Trannie Anderson, Jessica Cayne, began with a hook and song title he had been walking around with for a while. With the help of this dynamic team, he was finally able to expand the concept into a meaningful track that speaks to the two most important people in his life. “When we got to the bridge, I just melted thinking about my sweet little baby girl wrapped up in that pink blanket,” says King. “Every line of this song came straight from the heart and it’ll forever be one of my favorite.”

Always Gonna Be You concludes with “Better Man.” With the help of co-writers Seth Mosley and Jesse Lee Levin, King was able to articulate the change he felt inside of him when he became a father. This ballad-like tribute showcases yet another face of King’s artistry as he steps away from the ‘formulaic’ approach to crafting songs for commercial consumption. Instead, this one comes straight from the heart.

“Being Scarlett’s Dad just gives me so much purpose, and ‘Better Man’ talks about that,” says King. “It felt like the perfect song to anchor this album and brings the listener up to the present day in my life. I’m so happy to be where I am right now.”

Pre-save John King’s Debut LP Always Gonna Be You, here.

Photo Credit: Ford Fairchild

Comments / 0

Related
B105

Florida Georgia Line’s ‘Always Gonna Love You’ Music Video Tells a Poignant Love Story [Watch]

Florida Georgia Line have dropped a surprise music video for “Always Gonna Love You,” a ballad from their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On. The emotional clip, directed by the duo’s longtime collaborator TK McKamy, follows a dad as he drops his daughter off at her home and reflects on their time spent together. The young girl’s mother invites him in, and they embrace, presumably back together after some time apart.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jameson Rodgers Says the ‘Stars Aligned’ to Release His Debut LP ‘Bet You’re From A Small Town’

In a largely dormant year for many, emerging star Jameson Rodgers managed to land his first No.1 single on country radio with “Some Girls” from his seven-track EP, In It For The Money, which he released in April 2021. After garnering millions of streams on his still-climbing track, “Cold Beer Callin’ My Name,” featuring Luke Combs, Rodgers kicked off his headlining tour of the same name on August 6.
MUSIC
Kentucky New Era

Luke Combs On His Heartbreak Hit "Cold As You" | CMT Hit Story

Luke Combs' "Cold As You" basically wrote itself! The #CMTAOTY honoree shares how the fan-favorite song and music video came to be!. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #LukeCombs #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates on all...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: Willie Jones’ New Feel-Good Anthem, “Get Low, Get High”

That’s the opening line of “Get Low, Get High,” the latest single from rising genre-bending artist, Willie Jones. Kicking off with that catchy hook and then blossoming into a full-blown anthem—complete with acoustic guitars, drum machines, and glistening, sunshine-y horns inspired by Jones’ home state, Louisiana—the single serves as a brilliant little light in the midst of difficult times.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
American Songwriter

Joshua Ray Walker’s Third LP ‘See You Next Time’ Reveals a Personal Story Arc Within His Fictitious Trilogy of Honky Tonk Blues

Joshua Ray Walker has been playing for as long as he can remember. Under the influence of his maternal grandfather—a novice Bluegrass musician and enthusiast who lived next door—the now 30-year-old artist had access to an impressive inventory of records from a young age. For much of his rearing, Walker considered himself a musician. High school introduced him to the heavy, angsty teen music he played in high school bands, gigging around his East Dallas home since age 13.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Share 'Does He Love You' Duet and Music Video

It's remarkable that over the years, Nashville icons Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire had never collaborated. Back in July, Parton shared in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and McEntire had cut a new duet of the 1993 hit "Does He Love You," which McEntire originally recorded with Linda Davis. The song earned a No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts as well as a Grammy Award and CMA Award. Centered around a love triangle, the song was first released as a single from McEntire's album Greatest Hits Volume Two.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Houser
Person
Seth Mosley
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starstruck Records#Hootie The Blowfish#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Sells Farmhouse She Custom-Designed With Ex Brandon Blackstock: See Inside $8.24M Mansion

Some people wait a lifetime for a home like this. But Kelly Clarkson is selling the mansion she custom-designed with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The eight-bedroom house in Encino, California, was bought by the Voice coach, 39, in June 2018 while she was married to Blackstock. The duo, who tied the knot in 2013, split in 2020 with Clarkson officially filing divorce papers in June of that year. The divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

Jill Scott Considers Moving From The US To Protect Her 12-Year-Old Son

Jill Scott is considering moving from the U.S. because she is concerned for the safety of her 12-year-old son. The Grammy award-winning singer and actress recently discussed her plans on Jemele Hill’s “Unbothered” podcast. She responded that it’s “terrifying” when Hill asked her what it’s like raising a Black boy in America’s racial climate.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Reba McEntire reacts to Kelly Clarkson's divorce from her former stepson Brandon Blackstock: 'I love them both'

Reba McEntire isn't taking sides in Kelly Clarkson's divorce against talent manager Brandon Blackstock. McEntire was married to Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, briefly making her Clarkson's stepmother-in-law. Clarkson filed for divorce from McEntire's former stepson, with whom she shares two children, in June 2020 after nearly...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy