Twin Valley process progressing

WILMINGTON - At the start of the current high school soccer season, new Twin Valley coach Taryn Lawrence said the young Wildcats would go through a developmental process this fall. With only one senior, no juniors, and several talented but inexperienced eight-, ninth-, and tenth graders, the coach knew the season would be one of small victories, not major wins. On Thursday, September 30, the Wildcats fell to the visiting Arlington Eagles, 2-0, but put together one of their best halves of soccer this season.