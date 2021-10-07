CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, VT

Twin Valley process progressing

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON - At the start of the current high school soccer season, new Twin Valley coach Taryn Lawrence said the young Wildcats would go through a developmental process this fall. With only one senior, no juniors, and several talented but inexperienced eight-, ninth-, and tenth graders, the coach knew the season would be one of small victories, not major wins. On Thursday, September 30, the Wildcats fell to the visiting Arlington Eagles, 2-0, but put together one of their best halves of soccer this season.

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Wilmington, VT
City
Arlington, VT
The Hill

Texas airlines defy Abbott, comply with Biden vaccine order

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines will continue to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees as required by the Biden administration, defying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) executive order banning all vaccine mandates in the state. The Texas-based carriers recently announced that all employees must get the shots to comply...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Victories#The Deerfield Valley News

Comments / 0

Community Policy