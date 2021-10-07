CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Maple-Apple Pie

By Anna Theoktisto
Health
Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare crust: Pulse whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, about 5 pulses. Add cold butter, pulsing until mixture is crumbly, 10 to 15 pulses. Add yogurt, and pulse until a dough forms, about 15 pulses. Shape dough into 2 disks, and wrap each tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. (Dough can be made up to 2 days in advance; if it is, before rolling out, let stand at room temperature 20 minutes.)

www.health.com

Comments / 0

Related
princesspinkygirl.com

Caramel Apple Hand Pies

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Caramel Apple Hand Pies are easy-to-make, perfectly portioned, portable mini apple pie pouches that are filled with flavorful Fall ingredients. This recipe simply packages the best parts of apple pie in a ready-made crust, eliminates the hard work, and delivers the most delicious, best-baked, fresh fruit dessert that you can pick up and hold in your hand.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

GRAMMIE'S SWEDISH APPLE PIE

Grammie's Swedish Apple Pie has a cake-like crust baked over a sweet apple mixture. It's a delicious combination of cake, cookie and pie and is so simple to make!. If you have never heard of or tried Swedish Apple Pie before, you you are absolutely missing out. So much easier than your regular apple pie, this recipe has an apple cinnamon mixture on the bottom and a soft and chewy dough on the top. It is baked all together to create this warm and homey pie that you will want to make over and over. Top it with some ice cream and you have the most perfect dessert. Grammie's Swedish Apple Pie Recipe is the perfect cake and pie hybrid recipe!
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Pumpkin Pie Bites

1/2 cup canned pumpkin pie filling or pumpkin pie mix. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine pumpkin pie mix, egg yolk and pumpkin pie spice. Unroll crescents and place 1 heaping tablespoon of pumpkin mixture on each crescent. Starting with the large end, roll the crescent over once to "pocket"...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Whole Wheat Flour#All Purpose Flour#Apple Pie#Golden Brown#Food Drink
The Spokesman-Review

Apple pie parfaits reinvent iconic dessert in lighter, unfussy way

When I am asked the would-you-rather question “cake or pie?” I am pie all the way, no hesitation. But as much as I love a freshly baked, double-crust apple pie, most days of the week I want a dessert that’s lighter, healthier and easier to make. These dessert cups answer...
RECIPES
425magazine.com

Apple Pie Bars Are a Healthy Fall Treat

Summer is always the best season in my mind while I’m living it. Then fall arrives. Let’s be real — the PNW is special year-round. But in fall, it gets even more beautiful as the air cools and the leaves start to change colors. I love when the pumpkins and apples ripen — a reminder of the sweetness of a new season.
FOOD & DRINKS
Echo Press

Apple pie baking contest in Alexandria yields 5 winners

Three local judges had a tough task on Sunday – eat some apple pie and determine which ones were the best. Matthew Jensen, owner of La Ferme; Liz Thill, owner of Flour and Petal; and TJ Martin from Beverage Wholesalers sampled 12 different pies at the 5th annual Apple Pie Baking Contest at Country Blossom Farm Sunday, Oct. 10.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
houseandhome.com

Apple & Cinnamon Lattice Pie

Try this Apple & Cinnamon Lattice Pie from the new cookbook, The Italian Bakery. Sift the flour into a mound on a clean work surface and make a well in the middle. Cut the cold butter into small cubes and place in the well along with the sugar, lemon zest, and a pinch of salt.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Columbian

A smokin’ autumn fruit pie: Apple pan dowdy lives up to its name

I was rifling through my mother’s recipe box looking for something sweet to make for dessert this week, feeling tempted by autumnal gingerbread, pumpkin chiffon pie and Louisiana yam pie, when I came across an index card with my father’s distinctive all-caps handwriting. He’s a cartoonist and so his letters have a sort of cartoon-text curvature about them and you can easily imagine the letters spelling out “Bam!” or “Pow!” or “Meanwhile, back at the Bat Cave…”
RECIPES
One Green Planet

From Cuban Black Beans to Apple Pie Granola: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include beans and granola so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Key Lime Coconut Pie

This key lime coconut pie is so refreshing and one of my favorite tropical desserts! It is so creamy and easy – simply delicious! Here is the recipe:. 1 Graham cracker crust (store-bought or homemade – here is the recipe: LINK) 250 ml (1 cup) heavy cream. 4 tablespoons confectioners’...
RECIPES
Simply Recipes

Broccoli Cheddar Hand Pies

There’s something extremely satisfying about holding a warm hand pie and knowing you have it all to yourself. And while apple turnovers and peach hand pies are always a hit, a pocket of savory filling is a welcome change of pace. Broccoli and cheese is a combo that can even...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Sauerkraut Pie

We love German food around here and find that it’s often very underrated as a cuisine. One thing we also love is German-American food. German immigrants living in the U.S. adapted many of the foods that were traditional in Germany to their new lives in the US. These recipes got changed up and Americanized just a bit or even combined with other cuisines.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Moon Pie Pie Is An Over-The-Moon Dessert

Those half-cookie, half-cake treats managed to combine chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallow into one yummy bite. You can think of them as a close cousin to s’mores, but Moon Pies hit the market as prepackaged snacks all the way back in 1917, which means they actually predate s’mores and their construction is like an inverted s’more.
FOOD & DRINKS
culturedfoodlife.com

Date Pie with Einkorn Crust

This is my mom's favorite pie. Dates are her thing and growing up her mom always made her date pie. I made this with an einkorn flour crust that is buttery and so good for you. You can also make it with regular flour or sprouted flour but you'll be missing out on this superior and ancient wheat. Dates are loaded with fiber and have a very impressive nutrient profile and make a caramel tasty filling that can't be beaten. Top this with kefir whipped topping and you have a pie you'll want to make again and again.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Gluten-Free Apple Pie Muffins

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Gluten-free apple pie muffins are classic muffins that have a moist, tender crumb, and a crunchy topping that makes them stand out. Toasted pecans make all the difference here. Adapted from Katarina Cermelj | Baked to Perfection | Bloomsbury...
RECIPES
greenweddingshoes.com

Links + Loves: Apple Pie Bars + Cult-Favorite Clean Mascara (That Works!!)

Hello, October! It’s finally here! Time to cozy up and live it up. We published some great stuff this week — in between sips of our favorite fall beverages, of course. First up, if you’re going to a wedding this fall, here are over 30 guest dresses that you’ll look great in. Next up, this whimsical garden wedding is SO pretty and you’ve seriously got to read the story of how the bride found her dress. Finally, don’t get mad, but Advent calendars sell out fast so we got our list of the best ones out early this year. (Pls peep the Dolly Parton one!!)
SHOPPING
chatelaine.com

Pumpkin Pie Buns With Maple Cream Cheese Glaze

Take all the sticky, gooey goodness of a cinnamon roll—then give it an autumnal twist. These pumpkin pie buns are the perfect kicker to your Thanksgiving meal, and they come with a maple cream cheese glaze for added Canadian cred. They’re ideal for sharing or for devouring on your own.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Maple Snickerdoodles

Fall is here, and I couldn’t be happier! I love this time of year. Cool, crisp air, colorful foliage, and of course, the flavors of the season! Pumpkin spice and all things pumpkin-related are definitely go-to’s, but I’m personally a fan of maple. That’s why I was so excited to try this recipe. With everything I love about chewy, cinnamony snickerdoodles, plus maple syrup, I knew this was going to be a hit!
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Personal-Sized Apple Pie [Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Refined Sugar]

3/4 cups peeled and chopped apples (small pieces) Combine dry ingredients in a bowl. Mash in coconut oil with a fork. Gradually add a little bit of cold water until a shaggy dough forms. Roll into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze while you make the filling. For...
RECIPES
Health

Health

30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy