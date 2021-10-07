Maple-Apple Pie

Grammie's Swedish Apple Pie has a cake-like crust baked over a sweet apple mixture. It's a delicious combination of cake, cookie and pie and is so simple to make!. If you have never heard of or tried Swedish Apple Pie before, you you are absolutely missing out. So much easier than your regular apple pie, this recipe has an apple cinnamon mixture on the bottom and a soft and chewy dough on the top. It is baked all together to create this warm and homey pie that you will want to make over and over. Top it with some ice cream and you have the most perfect dessert. Grammie's Swedish Apple Pie Recipe is the perfect cake and pie hybrid recipe!

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO