Citrus Upside-Down Cake

By Anna Theoktisto
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreheat oven to 350°F. Cut top and bottom off each fruit. Place each fruit cut side down on work surface and cut away peel and white pith, completely exposing segments. (If using lemon, keep peel on.) Thinly slice fruit crosswise, removing and discarding seeds. Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with baking spray. Pour melted butter into bottom of pan, tilting to evenly distribute, and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons brown sugar. Arrange citrus slices in pan, overlapping as needed.

www.health.com

Health

Health

