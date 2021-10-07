Robert W. Hurd, 77, of Bradford, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born in Lackawanna, New York on February 15, 1944 to the late Bignal and Martha (Franklin) Hurd. Robert graduated from Bradford Area High School. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Robert was a Fire Fighter in Bradford City for many years. Above all else Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the father of Robert L. (Lisa) Hurd, and William Hurd; step father of John, Marci, Louise, Robin, Andy, and Christina; brother of Carol and Gloria; Robert is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years Betty Hurd and his brothers Delbert, Ernest, Richard, and Thomas. A memorial service will be held in the spring in Bradford, PA. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.