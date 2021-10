“We are staying!” – that was the slogan of choice for more than 100,000 protesters who marched through Warsaw on Sunday, expressing their fury at the idea of a possible “Polexit” from the European Union. For now, there is little reason to doubt that they are right about that. An overwhelming majority in Poland support EU membership, and the economic benefits enjoyed since it joined in 2004 are both unarguable and substantial. Even a conservative-nationalist government that specialises in grandstanding and confrontation would see taking the country back out as political suicide.

