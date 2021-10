Ten European countries have joined France in condemning Britain's approach to post-Brexit fishing access.In a joint statement the 11 states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, call on the UK to abide by the terms of the Brexit agreement.The countries are angry that the UK has set high barriers for fishermen to get licences, which they say goes beyond the deal struck between the two countries.While boats which have historically fished in an area should retain access under the Brexit deal, authorities in Jersey are requiring onerous geolocation data records to prove this.As a result many French fishermen are being...

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO