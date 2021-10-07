CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas trees should be ordered now as shortages plague the market

By Michael Hollan
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObtaining a Christmas tree, real or artificial, may be much harder this season due to shortages. The supply of artificial trees may be limited this year due to labor and market issues, while crops of real trees were damaged over the summer due to the extreme heat in certain areas.

#Christmas Trees#Weather#Wholesale Price#Plague#The Wall Street Journal#Yahoo News#Wonser Woods Estate#The Oregon Live
