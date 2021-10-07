CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

By Jessica Williams
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us...but it's not the worst.

1440 WROK

One of the Most ‘Underrated U.S. Cities’ is in Wisconsin

I don't even know about this one. I mean, what makes something underrated?. Is it underappreciated? By definition, underrated is "rated or valued too low." If that's the case then I guess this Wisconsin city totally fits the bill. When you think of cool cities in Wisconsin to visit, most people immediately think of Milwaukee, Madison, or Green Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

5 Simple Health Hacks That Minnesota + Wisconsin Parents Pass Down To Their Kids

Ever wonder why people in the Midwest are hearty people? People that live where it's cold and unforgiving have shortcuts to life, some I was surprised by. People in our area drink a lot of coffee, some drink only coffee. Yet I always remember my Grandpa and Grandma being able to take naps all the time. My Grandma told me she has to drink coffee to get a good nap. I thought that was because when the caffeine let loose you crash, not the case.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
Iowa State
Illinois State
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Government
Minnesota State
Wisconsin State
This Cool Minnesota Fall Milestone is Already a Week Late in Rochester

The calendar says it's October and we're several weeks into fall already, yet this Minnesota milestone of autumn is already a week late in Rochester. While I'm sure I'll regret complaining about the above-average weather we've been having so far this fall in southeast Minnesota when we're covered in snow this winter, but I have to say I am looking forward to those cooler fall temperatures.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

WalletHub ranks Minnesota 4th most energy-efficient state

With a fairly wide climatic divide between ultra-cold winters and scorching summers, Minnesota would seem to be a money pit when it comes to using energy. Fortunately, the Gopher state is an efficient place, according to a new study by the personal finance website WalletHub. Minnesota is ranked fourth overall among states, trailing Utah, New York and Massachusetts.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

High levels of coronavirus detected in Minnesota wastewater

Yeah, there’s a lotta coronavirus out there. KARE’s Kent Erdahl reports: “Weeks into Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge, troubling signs are emerging about the spread of the delta variant in schools and in community wastewater. … Yes, wastewater. … ‘In terms of measuring the virus in wastewater, we’re not seeing a downturn,’ said Dr. Tim Schacker, vice dean of research for the University of Minnesota Medical School. ‘It has not come down at all. In fact, it’s at the highest level we’ve ever seen it.’”
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin volleyball returns home for top 10 match against Minnesota

No. 5 Wisconsin will host No. 7 Minnesota in a rivalry match at UW Field House on Friday. The Badgers are coming off their first regular season loss in almost two years. They fell in five sets to the Maryland Terrapins last week. But with Big Ten play just getting underway, Wisconsin has plenty of opportunities to make up for it.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cory Kohls wasn’t even on a hunting trip when he shot a 616-pound bear in western Wisconsin. He just noticed the bear on Friday while driving by a corn field in New Richmond, so he asked the farmers if he could have permission to track down the bear.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Bobby Baker

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for 35-year-old Bobby Baker of Milwaukee. He failed to show up to court in March – as he faces a string of charges.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

How are booster shots going in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — It's been more than a week since Pfizer booster shots were approved for certain populations. It can be given at least six months after a second dose. At least 1.3 million Minnesotans who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to get a booster. According to the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

The First Ever Inside Mall Was in Minnesota, 65th Anniversary

I have been talking about how convenient inside malls are. They are all over the country. They are great- shop inside in a climate controlled environment, most of the shops you want in one place, no fighting crowds over and over again for parking (just once). I don't like the idea that these types of businesses could be a dying breed. Say it isn't so! Even if it is so, I don't see that happening for quite awhile because of the aformentioned convenience.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, October 11

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,223 new cases and 25 newly reported deaths. Twenty-one of the deaths happened this month and four were in September. The state's death toll is 8,320 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 56.4% (4,678) were...
MINNESOTA STATE
