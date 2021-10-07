Taking the kids: Walt Disney World turns 50 and celebrates big time

For its 50th anniversary, Walt Disney World Resort on Friday kicks off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month event that ushers in an array of new attractions, nighttime spectaculars, and more. To celebrate the milestone occasion, we attended a virtual press event earlier this morning that began with a welcome from Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “As you can imagine, this celebration is packed with new experiences that will connect you to the stories and characters you love most; connect you to each other as you share magical moments together as friends and families; and connect you to the magic in ways you may never have dreamed of before, with new attractions, entertainment, merchandise, dining experiences, and more,” he said. “This celebration will also give us opportunities to continue to invest in our surrounding communities, sharing Disney magic in meaningful ways with children and families who need it most.”

